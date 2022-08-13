Bills fans angry as NFL Network switches from Bills-Colts ending, then goes to split screen

The NFL Network drew the ire of Buffalo Bills fans Saturday night when it switched to the Pittsburgh Steelers-Seattle Seahawks game that had yet to start, rather than sticking with the ending of the Bills-Indianapolis Colts nail-biter as the clock hit 7 p.m.

The network switched to a split-screen with both games and used their in-studio announcers to toggle between the action.

At one point, NFL had the Bills' game as the lone image as Buffalo drew into field goal range, but then switched to the split screen for Tyler Bass' winning kick.

Bills fans were not shy on social media about what they thought of the NFL Network's decision, though Steelers fans chimed in that they wanted to see their team's game, rather than third- and fourth-stringers at the end of Bills-Colts.

Bills on game winning drive and @nflnetwork gives us their Heidi game. Thanks guys — George Snyder (@georoc01) August 13, 2022

3 minutes to go in #Bills/Colts game with Bills driving after coming from behind to tie game. @nflnetwork cuts Bills feed for start of Seahawks/Steelers. Please identify the dumb bastard executive(s) responsible for that asinine decision!!! #BillsMafia #NFL — Cigar Dave "The General" (@CigarDaveShow) August 13, 2022

Seriously @nflnetwork ? We are watching a two minute drive in a tie game between the Bills/Colts and you switch us to watch the kick off of the Steelers game. I’m not a fan of either team, but if you are contractually obligated to this, get better lawyers. — Charles Freeman (@CharlesEFreeman) August 13, 2022

What the hell, #nflnetwork? Last couple of minutes of a tie game, you cut away from the Bills/Colts? Not cool! — Nancy Edwards (@tooexcited) August 13, 2022

Dear @nflnetwork, Why would you change to a different game when Bills vs. Colts are tied in the 2-minute warning???? Seriously! Why? We don't care that it's preseason. Sincerely,#BillsMafia — Albert Northrup (@BigAl1795) August 13, 2022

It doesn't take a genius to understand that a game winning drive supersedes a kickoff in the preseason @NFLNetwork be betterCutting away to the opening kickoff in the Pit/Sea game instead of watching the conclusion of the Bills/Colts. Dumb. — the Yellow Pad (@BetSpreader) August 13, 2022

Come on @nflnetwork finish the bills game first before switching to the Steelers Seahawks terrible — Tom Swan (@TCSwan523) August 13, 2022

Did the @nflnetwork really just switch from the bills on a potentially game winning drive to watch the gd kickoff of the Steelers/Seahawks????????? — Davis Gary (@daveg02) August 13, 2022

Switching from Bills to Pittsburgh before the game is over. Boo @nflnetwork #BillsMafia — The Bills Fan and the Sea (@Big_Bills_Guy) August 13, 2022