Bills fans angry as NFL Network switches from Bills-Colts ending, then goes to split screen

Bills Colts

Buffalo Bills defender Jaquan Johnson (4) celebrates an interception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

The NFL Network drew the ire of Buffalo Bills fans Saturday night when it switched to the Pittsburgh Steelers-Seattle Seahawks game that had yet to start, rather than sticking with the ending of the Bills-Indianapolis Colts nail-biter as the clock hit 7 p.m.

The network switched to a split-screen with both games and used their in-studio announcers to toggle between the action. 

At one point, NFL had the Bills' game as the lone image as Buffalo drew into field goal range, but then switched to the split screen for Tyler Bass' winning kick.

Bills fans were not shy on social media about what they thought of the NFL Network's decision, though Steelers fans chimed in that they wanted to see their team's game, rather than third- and fourth-stringers at the end of Bills-Colts.

