Bills fan whose beer was used in touchdown celebration: 'Did that just actually happen?'
Bills fan whose beer was used in touchdown celebration: 'Did that just actually happen?'

Refreshing celebration (copy)

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) slams a beer from a fan in the stands while celebrating wide receiver Stefon Diggs's touchdown during the second quarter.

 Mark Mulville / Buffalo News

Richard Donohue of Batavia has been a Bills season ticket holder for 40 years, occupying a section once known as the "Batavia Party Zone." 

Donohue – and his beer – have gained fame since Sunday's victory against the Carolina Panthers, because wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tackle Spencer Brown attempted to get ahold of the beer following a second-quarter touchdown and then managed to spill it.

"I was surprised," Donohue told The News on Monday. "I said to my buddy, 'Did that just actually happen?' ” 

Diggs took to social media after the game and said he owed the fan a beer and asked for help in finding him. 

“So me and a friend of mine had a lil too much fun. Spilt this poor man’s beer,” Diggs wrote on Twitter. “Find him for me wanna buy him one.”

Labatt's has also tweeted and said it "would take care" of the fan.

Donohue is not on social media but indicated that he's aware of the search. "I have heard they are looking for me, but nobody has contacted me," he told The News around midday Monday. 

Casey Radka was with Donohue at the game and has been fielding inquiries. He said that Brown has reached out on social media.

"What I saw during this was we were taking a video of the Diggs touchdown and my friend pointed at his beer to Brown," Radka said. "Brown signaled back at him and then Diggs and Brown came over and grabbed the beer."

Donohue's version: "I was pointing and yelling, 'Way to go, guys.' Spencer Brown looked at me and motioned like he was drinking a beer and I offered mine up and he grabbed it."

As for Brown, “I don’t even know honestly,” he told reporters after the game. “There was a lot of mayhem going on and that’s it. I was like Diggs, I owe you a drink for that one. That was awesome. Then we just moseyed our way over, and honestly I didn’t even see what happened. ... I was smelling like beer after that but I can’t really explain what happened. That’s just a lot of emotion and stuff happening."

