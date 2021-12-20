Bills fan whose beer was used in touchdown celebration: 'Did that just actually happen?'

I guess I’ll post the story from yesterday. Richard Donohue invited me and my friend to the game yesterday because the seats we were sitting in belonged to him and my dad from when that section was the Batavia party zone. Richard has been a season ticket holder for 40 years — Casey (@CaseyRadka) December 20, 2021

Casey Radka was with Donohue at the game and has been fielding inquiries. He said that Brown has reached out on social media.

"What I saw during this was we were taking a video of the Diggs touchdown and my friend pointed at his beer to Brown," Radka said. "Brown signaled back at him and then Diggs and Brown came over and grabbed the beer."

Donohue's version: "I was pointing and yelling, 'Way to go, guys.' Spencer Brown looked at me and motioned like he was drinking a beer and I offered mine up and he grabbed it."

As for Brown, “I don’t even know honestly,” he told reporters after the game. “There was a lot of mayhem going on and that’s it. I was like Diggs, I owe you a drink for that one. That was awesome. Then we just moseyed our way over, and honestly I didn’t even see what happened. ... I was smelling like beer after that but I can’t really explain what happened. That’s just a lot of emotion and stuff happening."