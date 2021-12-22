Bills fan whose beer was used in celebration gets delivery from Spencer Brown

Buffalo Bills fan Rich Donohue’s insurance office in Batavia got a visit Tuesday from what might be the largest beer deliveryman anywhere.
Bills mammoth offensive lineman Spencer Brown, who is 6-foot-7, stopped by to drop off cases of Bud Light.
Donohue – and his beer – have gained fame since Sunday's victory against the Carolina Panthers, because Brown and wide receiver Stefon Diggs attempted to get hold of the beer following a second-quarter touchdown and then managed to spill it.
Diggs said on social media that he wanted to find the fan so he could buy him a beer. Brown had similar sentiments, and the rookie followed up by bringing the beer and spending a few minutes with Donohue and Casey Radka, who was with Donohue at the game and had helped identify him on social media. Diggs also tweeted about the delivery, and Brown said it was from him and Diggs.
Don’t worry. @stefondiggs and I are handling it, cheers boys @budlight https://t.co/3GQ6QDObsj pic.twitter.com/cUO0rt7eP4— Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) December 21, 2021
“I still can’t figure out why he did it,” Donohue said. “I said it was pretty spontaneous, but real funny. We were both shaking our heads.”
Shoutout @TooTallo_o @stefondiggs thank you guys for hooking us up with some @budlight we’ll give these a good home #gobills @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/4lHhcthNAd— Casey (@CaseyRadka) December 21, 2021
Like most Bills players and Bills fans, Donohue had his mind on Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots.
“When he was leaving, I said, ‘Just beat the Patriots,’ and he said, 'That's the plan.' ”