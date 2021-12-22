Bills fan whose beer was used in celebration gets delivery from Spencer Brown

Donohue – and his beer – have gained fame since Sunday's victory against the Carolina Panthers , because Brown and wide receiver Stefon Diggs attempted to get hold of the beer following a second-quarter touchdown and then managed to spill it.

Diggs said on social media that he wanted to find the fan so he could buy him a beer. Brown had similar sentiments, and the rookie followed up by bringing the beer and spending a few minutes with Donohue and Casey Radka, who was with Donohue at the game and had helped identify him on social media. Diggs also tweeted about the delivery, and Brown said it was from him and Diggs.