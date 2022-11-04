Bills fan waves team flag off cliffs of Malta

You can see Bills Mafia pride just about anywhere in the world these days.

That includes the Dingli Cliffs of Malta, about 820 feet above sea level.

Bills fan Cathy Skinner Knicely waved her Bills flag Friday morning from the site and posted the image on social media.

Knicely is from Michigan, but also has a house in Cassadaga, where her husband's family is from.

"I love the Bills and try to meet fans from everywhere that I travel," she said. "We are currently on a trip that will take us to Malta, Sicily and Rome."

She said she became a Bills fan in 2007 when they took over the family home in Western New York. She credited a good friend who has since passed, Fred Zarczynski, for helping her find the Bills.

"He got me hooked," she said.