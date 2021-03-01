Bills fan sparks J.J. Watt rumor: 'Funny to watch one tweet ... go through a complete life cycle'

Phil Martello was having trouble falling asleep Sunday night when the lifelong Buffalo Bills fan began scrolling through the accounts his wife follows on Peloton.
“I wonder who she follows,” Martello recalled thinking to himself. “And is there anyone else that I should be following? And then I saw she followed J.J. Watt.”
The account he found used the name "kJWatt," the "kJ" perhaps a fun reference to ‘kilojoules,’ a unit of energy that Peloton uses to measure "total output." Or maybe Watt and his wife, Kealia, shared the account and 'kJ' was a combination of their first initials. At any rate, the profile had nearly 17,000 followers and included a photo of J.J. Watt in his Houston Texans uniform.
Most importantly, it included the text, "SB56 ... GB ... CLE ... BUF," a clear reference to next year's Super Bowl and the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.
"The J.J. Watt sweepstakes came to an end Monday with the Buffalo Bills failing to be in possession of the winning ticket," writes Jay Skurski.
It seemed that Watt, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and marquee free agent, had narrowed his list of potential landing spots to three teams and was relaying that message in another cryptic post on social media, mined for weeks by amateur sleuths working to decipher his every keystroke since Feb. 12, when he announced he was leaving the Texans.
Martello took a screenshot of Watt’s purported Peloton profile at 10:34 p.m.
Four minutes later, he tweeted the image and wrote, "I have no idea if Peloton means anything but @JJWatt's bio says GB, CLE or BUF. #BillsMafia #gobills #wattwatch."
Then, he fell asleep.
He awoke Monday morning to a tidal wave of notifications and sea of news outlets that had raced to post about his finding.
“(Watt) did just tweet that he does not own a bike,” Martello said Monday afternoon, before news broke that the defensive end was signing with the Arizona Cardinals. “But I don’t know. I have no idea, because he’s been playing with everyone this whole time. He’s been all over the board, tweeting just like cryptic things, so I can’t get a read on the guy, personally. But also, I’m just a random guy on Twitter who tries to read into things, I guess.”
Even Watt's brother, T.J., had fun with the Peloton rumor.
"I feel like I owe an apology to KJ Watt for my aggressive post race victory comments," the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end joked in response to his brother's tweet about not owning a bike.
On Feb. 15, Watt’s wedding anniversary, the five-time All-Pro posted a video of his wife eating a plate of wings in her wedding dress, along with red and blue heart emojis.
Naturally, this was a sign that he’d consider signing with Buffalo.
It prompted Bar Bill Tavern to tag Watt in a post that read, "Come for the #BillsMafia ... stay for the wings."
On Feb. 17, Watt tweeted: "Free agency is wild."
This prompted the NHL's Minnesota Wild to post a photoshopped image of Watt wearing its uniform, appropriate given the absurdity and intensity of online speculation.
On Feb. 21, Watt attempted to quell the noise, tweeting: "I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man... You're gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city."
It didn't work.
On Feb. 23, he tweeted: "Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell."
This post garnered more than 3,800 comments, 21,600 retweets and 190,500 likes.
The Mitochondria Research Society is based at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo. Clearly, another sign that Watt was eyeing Buffalo.
The former Houston Texans' defensive end announced Monday – with a picture of himself on Twitter – that he's going to sign with the Arizona Cardinals.
“And then people are trying to read into what ‘mitochondria’ means and how many letters are in it and ‘Buffalo Bills’ is the same amount of letters as ‘mitochondria,’ ” Martello said. “It’s just like, anything people can get their hands on right now, people are trying to draw conclusions as to where he’s signing. So anything he’s tweeting, people are just trying to decipher.”
Martello, 30, said he was initially skeptical about whether the Peloton account belonged to Watt. A Peleton spokesman did not respond to a request for confirmation.
Martello works in healthcare marketing and social media and said he often has to remind himself to avoid arguing with online accounts that don’t include a profile photo of a human being.
But he conducted a degree of due diligence before posting his screenshot.
A quick Google search turned up a website that listed pro athletes’ Peloton accounts and appeared to confirm that this one was his. An asterisk has since been added to Watt's name, Martello said.
“It seemed to be real at the time,” Martello said. “Now I feel like I have to cover my tracks and credit my sources and do my homework before I ever tweet anything again.
“It’s funny, because now I’m like, ‘Oh, so Field Yates from ESPN and ProFootballTalk tweeted it. It’s on USA Today.’ So here I am, like, ‘Oh, man, maybe I didn’t get the right source.’ But they’re just running with it, too. Some guy from some sports app ripped it off and is getting all the credit and it’s just funny to watch one tweet kind of go through a complete life cycle.”
Within an hour, Watt tweeted a photo of himself lifting weights while wearing an Arizona Cardinals T-shirt, along with the words, “source: me.”
The Cardinals and Watt had agreed to a two-year contract for $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.
“Too much money in my opinion,” Martello texted, along with a laughing/crying emoji, “but maybe now he can afford a bike.”