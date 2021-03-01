Bills fan sparks J.J. Watt rumor: 'Funny to watch one tweet ... go through a complete life cycle'

Martello, 30, said he was initially skeptical about whether the Peloton account belonged to Watt. A Peleton spokesman did not respond to a request for confirmation.

Martello works in healthcare marketing and social media and said he often has to remind himself to avoid arguing with online accounts that don’t include a profile photo of a human being.

But he conducted a degree of due diligence before posting his screenshot.

A quick Google search turned up a website that listed pro athletes’ Peloton accounts and appeared to confirm that this one was his. An asterisk has since been added to Watt's name, Martello said.

“It seemed to be real at the time,” Martello said. “Now I feel like I have to cover my tracks and credit my sources and do my homework before I ever tweet anything again.