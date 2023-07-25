Hello, my name is Frederick Sakran III, but everyone calls me Fritz.

I’ve lived in Augusta, Ga., for the past six years, but am originally from Syracuse. My father raised me as a Bills fan since I was born! Unfortunately, I was born in 1986, so I was 7 for the last year of the Bills’ iconic Super Bowl run. I never got to see any of the dominant years. I spent the first 30 years of my life cheering with hope and pain. Celebrating first downs instead of wins. Knowing my season was over by Halloween. Waiting for "Sunday Night Football" to come on to watch the “good teams.” I’ve lived my entire life as a proud Bills fan. It has not been easy or fun. I once took PTO time to watch the opening game of the preseason just to see the Bills play in prime time.

Not being from Augusta, I had to find a place that had Sunday Ticket to watch the Bills. At first, I was the only Bills fan in there cheering for a muted television because the Falcons were always on the audio. NFL fans of a bunch of different teams began to meet me, and we would watch together. Once word got out that there was a die-hard Bills fan coming to the same location every week, more and more Bills fans showed up. I met a guy named Nic, who is now the president of our Bills Mafia Augusta group. We are up to 256 members with over 50 people showing up to Doc’s Porchside every week to watch our beloved Bills.

Clearly, I love the Buffalo Bills. One night when I had a few beverages I asked my girlfriend her thoughts on me getting a Josh Allen tattoo full-sized jersey on my back. She didn't completely shut it down, and from that moment, it was going to happen. I spent the next 150 days doing 300 push-ups per day so the tattoo would look good. I asked a ton of people their thoughts on my idea and my best friend offered me $300 to not do it. I'm so glad I didn't take that money.

The tattoo took two sessions. I got the giant “17” on my back on June 23, 2021. A couple of weeks later, I got the Bills emblem added. Josh signed his massive contract two months later. People always ask me why I did it. My answer is because he changed my life. I cheered for a terrible team with no promise for my whole life.

Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane, Kim and Terry Pegula and that man, Josh Allen. I constantly get asked if I am going to “fill it in.” My idea has always been if I ever got the chance to meet Josh, his signature would be tattooed where his name would be above the 17 on his jersey. Also, when they win the Lombardi Trophy, Josh kissing the trophy will be inside the 17.

I’ve had endless people see me from Vegas to Charlotte to Tampa and many others places. My Instagram is @guywithjoshallentattoo. My buddy showed me a casting agency that was looking for “Josh Allen tattoos” and I sent my back in. Two days after they called I was in Buffalo shooting a Nike commercial for Josh Allen! The commercial aired on "Monday Night Football" when Mac Jones threw two passes and the Patriots beat us. I was in Buffalo for the game.

Despite being in the commercial and all the social media, Josh had never seen or heard of me before.

Living in Augusta, Masters week is a whole extravaganza. It seems like the whole world is here. Celebrities are not hard to find if you know where to look. I am a server at the finest restaurant in Augusta called Frog Hollow Tavern. My boss, Amy Rennick, messaged me on April 1, and asked how I would react if Allen came in? Naturally, I thought this was a cruel April Fools' joke. It was not. After showing me a text message confirming a well-known NFL quarterback needed a private table, I started to believe. Augusta National was holding a virtual golf competition April 2 and Josh was participating.

At 5 p.m. on April 2, I had 100% clarification that Josh was coming and that I would be his server for a party of six. No pressure.

Josh was running late, but three PGA golfers came on time. The private room had four tables. One table was filled with four New Jersey guys. Another had three ladies just enjoying their night. The other table had a family of a mother and father and their two sons. As I was standing talking to the table of Jersey guys, it happened. Josh walked through the doorway and passed behind me. Josh Allen was in the room!

The whole room filled with 17 people total (of course) all directed their attention to Josh. By this time, my brain was mush. I was ready to serve six people, including Josh, not 17 people, including him. I needed help. Everyone I was working with knew I was struggling. I was “in the weeds," but I was in the weeds with my idol there. Wild.

As Josh came in and everyone was glued to him, the Jersey boys instantly said they were Jets fans. Josh then told me to “get these guys out of here.” The guys asked Josh for a picture and Josh happily obliged. He stood up, took a picture of the four of them (without him in it) and sat back down. Epic. The only words I could muster up to say to Josh was, “Thanks for making being a Bills fan fun again.” He smiled and said, "I appreciate that." By this time, I was swamped with work and not enjoying myself at all. That is when Amy stepped in.

She wanted me to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience. She started working all the tables so I could get back to level headed. Little did I know, she was showing all the tables the Nike commercial. The Jersey guys asked how wild it was to be serving Josh and I said, “You have no idea.”

I showed them my Instagram and they knew. Now the whole room knows, except one table.

I decided I couldn’t tell him about the tattoo. I wasn't talking to him enough and I didn't have enough rapport. I told Amy this and she wasn't having that. She asked, “What if I asked him?” So the plan was set. She was going to help clear the table while asking how everything was. As we are clearing the plates, Amy asks how the service was and Harris English yells, “Fritz was awesome.”

She proceeded to say, “Good, I was nervous because ... " and she looks in Josh’s eyes and says, “He has your number tattooed on his back.” Keith Mitchell, a PGA golfer yells, “Prove it!” and I grabbed my shirt. Some of the employees had gathered into this small room for this monumental moment. I turn around and slowly peel off my shirt, revealing my Josh Allen tattoo to Josh Allen himself. The place went nuts!

My back is turned so I couldn't see Josh’s reaction, but everyone tells me his jaw dropped. As I go to put my shirt back on, Josh gets up from his chair and walks over to me and high-fives me and brings me in for the hug. He then tells me we need a picture and all 20 people in the room are taking videos and pictures. Golfers, employees, fans, guests at the restaurant and everyone else had their cameras out. You could hear the excitement from the entrance of the restaurant!

After the energy had calmed down and Josh sat back down, I thanked him for the picture and told him the tattoo idea. “If I ever met you, I was going to ask for your autograph and tattoo where your name is on the jersey.” Josh said, “Let’s do it, go get a marker!” I came back with paper and two sharpies I had purchased earlier in the day just in case this happened. He signed his signature very large on the paper, and I was worried it would be too big. We measured it to make sure and then he wrote it smaller to make sure it will fit on my back when I get it tattooed.

My favorite part of the story: When we talked a bit more, I told him I got the tattoo before he signed his big contract. His agent asked which one, and I said the second one. I told them with the Bills fans donating $17 for his grandmother that I knew he wouldn't leave or change his number. For Christmas, my mother even made sure to donate to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in my name. They were amazed.

Josh left and Amy ran out to thank him for doing that and Josh said, “It was awesome.”

As promised, I have gotten his autograph tattooed on my upper back. That magical moment is tattooed not just on my brain, but on my back, too! Go Bills!