Lockport area native Dean Austin has a few tattoos that he called "reasonable and appropriate dares from my military friends."

He had two members of NSYNC autograph one of his arms and had the signatures tattooed on. Then, AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys autographed his arm and wrote, “Go Bills.” That was tattooed on. There’s a "The Fast and the Furious" tattoo.

"I do have the Bills Mafia Babes logo tattooed on the inside of my arm, but I can’t remember if that was a dare or how I got that idea," said Austin, who now lives in Utah.

The latest rather unique addition is a tattoo of a cartoon Bills quarterback Josh Allen riding a unicorn. Yes, you read that right.

And it landed there because of a dare.

Kate – aka @716Transplant – tweeted an image of Allen on a unicorn.

I found this on my camera roll this morning. Enjoy.#GoBills

"The Bills Mafia Babes and my friend Kate were tweeting about a picture of Josh Allen riding a unicorn," Austin said. "They questioned why it’s not a tattoo yet, and Kate said, 'It’s because Dean hasn’t seen it yet.' So that same day two weeks ago, I came up with the idea of this unicorn and finding a cartoon Josh Allen to add to it. The tattoo artist took it from there."

As to why he got the tattoo and others, Austin said, "I always say that these tattoos tell my story and link me to the people throughout my life that made a difference. So if I can get a tattoo that makes someone’s day a little brighter for a moment, it’s well worth it. It also helps me bridge that gap from leaving Western New York 23 years ago."

Austin went into the military after high school but remained a Bills fan no matter where life took him.

He met a number of Bills fans at the Thanksgiving Day game in 2021 in New Orleans who have become friends.

Friends who dared him to get Allen on a unicorn tattooed to his chest.