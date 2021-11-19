Bills fan Eddie Mayerik, 6, undergoes eighth heart surgery, inspires outpouring of support

Nick Mayerik was angry about the people who refused to wear masks in public to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The fitness coach couldn’t guarantee that masks were effective, but it was such a simple gesture. And it could mean the difference between life and death for his young son.

“Instead of going on Twitter and cussing everybody out and getting into it with people,” Mayerik said, “I thought maybe I could show people Eddie. If he got Covid, it’s not a debate, he wouldn’t have a shot.”

Eddie Mayerik is 6 years old, a massive Buffalo Bills fan and only a couple of months removed from his eighth heart surgery. He was born with two heart valve defects and essentially no pulmonary artery, which in a healthy person carries blood to the lungs to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body.

Eddie and his family have spent the better part of his life in the hospital.

But Nick, a former NAIA football player and coach who trains adults to push themselves to reach peak condition, has drawn immeasurable strength and motivation from his child’s endlessly sunny disposition. By sharing his story and Bills-themed videos on social media, he’s inspired others and reaffirmed his faith in humanity.