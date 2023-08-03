Inspired by Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s call to spread love and kindness, 9-year-old Logan Bittner of Spencerport wanted to do something nice for others at training camp.

That led his mom, Krystle, to make more than 150 friendship bracelets in Bills colors that she and Logan have been handing out this week at St. John Fisher.

Logan has a sign: “Come and see us for a free Bills friendship bracelet. Players included. Spread Love. Go Bills.”

The bracelets have all sorts of messages, with about a quarter of them either Josh Allen themed or Stefon Diggs themed. “Allen 17,” “Diggs 14,” “Allen MVP,” “Diggs Mafia.” There also were bracelets with references to Matt Milano, Tre’ White, Dion Dawkins and other players.

Logan had another idea, based around the Allen and Diggs connection.

Three of the bracelets say, “Allen Diggs BFFS.” And as of Monday, Logan has one, Diggs has one and his goal now is to get the third to Allen.

“He asked her to make a few for players in case he got close to them – two of them were the same. Allen Diggs BFFs. One for each of them. Big goals,” dad Colin said.

“On Monday, he was at the fence across from the tunnel and yelled to Stefon just to say hi. Stefon waved and Logan told him he made a bracelet for him. He came right over during practice to grab it from him. Fist-bumped him. He couldn’t believe it happened and now is trying to get near Josh so they both have it.”

It has been a wild and insane couple of days for my son. @stefondiggs has been nothing short of incredible. We would like to give back to a kiddo that hasn’t gotten any signatures at camp yet. We did a @TSEBuffalo mystery mini helmet today..little man wants to share it ❤️💙. pic.twitter.com/ltfitHOe9L — Bruins_Billsmafia_17 (@17bruins_bills) August 1, 2023

On Tuesday, Logan was again against the fence with his mom and his sign and Diggs came over and signed his jersey.

The family saw Hamlin after he did his news conference Monday, and he autographed the sign. Krystle had made a special bracelet that said, “Love for Damar,” in case they saw him, but she realized that she had accidentally given it away. So when they saw Hamlin, he was given a bracelet that said, “hey ey ey ey.”

“She told him about what they did the bracelets for,” Colin said. “He told them he loved the bracelets."

Krystle has pictures of all the bracelets so she could make more for other practices. They are planning to be back at St. John Fisher on Thursday and then at Highmark Stadium for practice Friday night.

The goal: Get an "Allen Diggs BFF" bracelet to Allen.