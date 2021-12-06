Bills face fairly tight cap in 2022 despite big NFL increase

The Buffalo Bills will be in one of the tighter salary cap positions in the NFL in 2022, despite the fact the cap will take a significant jump.

The salary cap is scheduled to be about $208.5 million for 2022, up from a depressed figure of $182.5 million in 2021, according to numerous media reports. That 2022 figure was a maximum number agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association in May.

The Bills currently would be about $9.8 million under the 2022 cap, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. That ranks 26th in the league. The league median for 2022 is $32 million in space, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins leading the way at $75 million apiece.

It’s clear the Bills will not be among the big players in the free-agent spending market.

However, the Bills have 41 players under contract for 2022, which is only 10 less than the offseason limit for cap accounting. There are many ways to make cap space. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is scheduled to play under the fifth year of his rookie contract at a salary of $12.7 million. That 2022 figure could decrease substantially if the Bills sign him to a new contract.