The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign running back Darrynton Evans after a workout with the team Monday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Evans was a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2020 out of Appalachian State.

Evans, 25, is listed at 5-11 and 200 pounds. He played in five games for the Titans as a rookie (16 touches for 81 yards) and one game in 2021, missing most of the season with a knee injury. He had 18 yards on four carries in the one game.

He appeared in six games last season with Chicago, playing 49 offensive snaps and 63 on special teams.

He has 30 career carries for 125 yards and no touchdowns and five receptions for 71 yards and a score.

He signed with Indianapolis in April and was waived in early May.