The Buffalo Bills are adding to their wide receiver room.

A league source Wednesday told The Buffalo News the team has agreed to a two-year contract with former New Orleans Saints receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty. The deal, according to the source, includes $5 million in guarantees and has a maximum potential value of $13.5 million.

Harty is a 5-foot-6, 170-pounder who signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Assumption University. As a rookie, he exploded on the scene by being named a first-team All-Pro, making the Pro Bowl and being named a consensus All-Rookie selection after finishing fourth in the NFL in punt return average (36 returns for 338 yards, 9.4 yards per attempt, one touchdown) and third in kickoff return average (24 attempts for 644 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per attempt).

He appeared in just nine games in 2020, missing one game because of a hamstring injury and the final six games of the regular season because of a neck injury. Despite that, he still averaged 2.2 yards per punt return and 27.3 yards per kick return, and made strides as a receiver, catching 20 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown. Hardy returned from IR in time for the Saints' wild-card playoff win over Chicago, leading the team with seven catches for 83 yards. The following week in the NFC divisional round against Tampa Bay, he returned the Buccaneers' first punt of the game 54 yards to set up a New Orleans field goal. On Tampa Bay's second punt, Hardy went 67 yards to the end zone, but the touchdown was nullified by a New Orleans penalty.

The best season of Hardy's career came in 2021, when he played in 13 games and finished with 36 catches for 570 yards and three touchdowns. He finished seventh in the NFL with 15.8 yards per catch, and averaged 9.2 yards per punt return and 23.8 yards per kickoff return.

Hardy's 2022 season was cut short by a significant turf toe injury that limited him to just four games. He caught two passes for 13 yards and returned three punts for 8 yards and six kickoffs for 137 yards.