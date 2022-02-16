Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup in NFL in 2021

The Buffalo Bills’ amazing run of good health under Sean McDermott rolls on. And on, and on.
The Bills were the second healthiest team in the NFL in 2021 in terms of fewest games missed by starters, according to a study by The Buffalo News.
The Buffalo Bills continued their impressive string of good health under head coach Sean McDermott in the 2020 NFL season.
The Bills lost only 36 games by starters, which counts both injuries and games lost due to Covid-19. Only New England had fewer games lost with 23.
In 2020, the Bills had the fifth healthiest starting lineup in the league, according to a News roster review. In 2019, they lost the fewest games in the NFL by starters to injury. In 2018, they lost the fourth fewest, and in 2017, they ranked ninth best.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane credits a team effort by the Bills’ training and medical staff. Nate Breske has been the Bills’ head athletic trainer since early in 2018. Eric Ciano has been head strength and conditioning coach since 2010. Joe Collins was hired as director of performance science in 2017. Dr. Leslie Bisson is the team’s medical director.
“It’s a credit to our group,” Beane said. “When I got here, we had injury issues. It’s something we took a deep dive on, and we built up our sports science department. We meshed Eric Ciano’s group, Nate Breske – who we brought in – and Joe Collins and his group.
“It’s important those guys are all on the same page, it starts there,” Beane said.
Some football injuries – particularly broken bones – simply are bad luck. If a player is making a tackle and a teammate’s helmet smashes into his forearm and breaks it, it’s unavoidable.
“Car crash injuries you can’t do anything about,” Beane acknowledged.
However, the Bills have done an outstanding job keeping soft-tissue injuries – hamstring and leg-muscle pulls, in particular – to a minimum. Like all NFL teams, the Bills closely monitor the running and workload of each player every day at the team facility.
“They really follow the GPS – the load that each player has,” Beane said. “You see the veteran rest days guys get, and sometimes the limited vet rest that happens. We want the guy out there, we want to give him some reps, but we don’t want him running too much.
“We really, I think, have a good process in place,” Beane said. “There’s a lot of communication. Availability is the No. 1 ability. You’re paying a lot of money for guys to be on the sidelines.”
New England was remarkably healthy, especially the defense, which allowed the second fewest points in the league, behind only Buffalo. The Patriots lost only seven games by defensive starters to injury, which also was a league low.
|2021 NFL Games Lost
By Starters to Injury
|Rank
|Team
|Games
|1
|New England
|23
|2
|Buffalo
|36
|3
|Kansas City
|40
|4
|L.A. Rams
|44
|5
|Atlanta
|49
|6
|Miami
|51
|7
|Minnesota
|52
|8
|Tampa Bay
|57
|9
|Cincinnati
|58
|10
|Seattle
|59
Kansas City was the third healthiest team, followed by the Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Fifth was Atlanta, and sixth was Miami.
Five of the top nine teams with the fewest injuries made the playoffs. AFC champion Cincinnati ranked ninth.
At the bottom of the injury list was Detroit, which lost 134 games by starters.
Second worst was Baltimore (125), followed by the New York Giants (115), the New York Jets (113) and the Washington Football Team (111).
San Francisco made the NFC title game despite losing the seventh-most games (101). Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel was NFL Coach of the Year, and part of the reason was the Titans’ perseverance through injuries. The Titans had the 12th most (81). Tennessee’s big three offensive stars (Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones) were healthy and on the field together for only four regular-season games (one of which was the Week 6 win over the Bills).
Of course, not all injuries to starters carry the same weight. The Bills did have one huge injury.
Star cornerback Tre’Davious White missed the last six games and the playoffs due to torn knee ligaments suffered in a non-contact injury in the Nov. 25 game at New Orleans. His absence surely was felt by the pass defense in the divisional playoff loss at Kansas City.
“Tre’Davious’ injury probably would have been prevented, according to our docs, on grass,” Beane said. “Now we still have to go play games that are not on grass. But that’s why we try to practice as much as we can on grass.”
It’s also one reason the Bills are proposing a natural-grass field in the new stadium.
“I look forward to the day where, hopefully, we can get a grass field,” Beane said.
There is some subjectivity in counting injuries to starters. In almost all cases, The News counted a team’s No. 3 receiver and each team’s nickel cornerback (over a third linebacker) as starters.
The injury numbers do not count backup players who miss games. However, the totals do count any cases in which a backup assumes a starting position due to an injury and then misses a game or more to injury. The Saints were an example at quarterback. They lost starter Jameis Winston for 10 games, No. 2 Taysom Hill for five games and No. 3 Trevor Siemian for one game.
The News also did not count starting players who were injured in the offseason, never played in preseason and were out for the season opener. Clear-cut starters who were injured during training camp or preseason were counted. Players being placed on the Covid-19 inactive list accounted for only about 12% of the games missed by starters.