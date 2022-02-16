Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup in NFL in 2021

Five of the top nine teams with the fewest injuries made the playoffs. AFC champion Cincinnati ranked ninth.

At the bottom of the injury list was Detroit, which lost 134 games by starters.

Second worst was Baltimore (125), followed by the New York Giants (115), the New York Jets (113) and the Washington Football Team (111).

San Francisco made the NFC title game despite losing the seventh-most games (101). Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel was NFL Coach of the Year, and part of the reason was the Titans’ perseverance through injuries. The Titans had the 12th most (81). Tennessee’s big three offensive stars (Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones) were healthy and on the field together for only four regular-season games (one of which was the Week 6 win over the Bills).

Of course, not all injuries to starters carry the same weight. The Bills did have one huge injury.

Star cornerback Tre’Davious White missed the last six games and the playoffs due to torn knee ligaments suffered in a non-contact injury in the Nov. 25 game at New Orleans. His absence surely was felt by the pass defense in the divisional playoff loss at Kansas City.