Bills elevate wide receiver Cole Beasley, offensive lineman Alec Anderson

The Bills have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad for Monday night's game against Cincinnati, the third consecutive game since he signed with the team last month.

Beasley, who has retired earlier this season, had one catch on one traget for 9 yards against Miami in 11 offensive snaps, and then one catch on one target also for 9 yards against Chicago in six snaps.

This is Beasley's final elevation, meaning the Bills must sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to play in Week 18 against New England. There is no limit on how many times a practice squad player can be elevated in the playoffs.

The Bills also elevated offensive lineman Alec Anderson, an undrafted rookie from UCLA who has been with the team since May. Anderson celebrated his sigining in May by throwing his brother through a table.