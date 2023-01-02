 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bills elevate wide receiver Cole Beasley, offensive lineman Alec Anderson

  • Updated
  • 0
Cole Beasley (copy)

Bills receiver Cole Beasley has made two catches for 18 yards in two games since returning to the team.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad for Monday night's game against Cincinnati, the third consecutive game since he signed with the team last month. 

Beasley, who has retired earlier this season, had one catch on one traget for 9 yards against Miami in 11 offensive snaps, and then one catch on one target also for 9 yards against Chicago in six snaps. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This is Beasley's final elevation, meaning the Bills must sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to play in Week 18 against New England. There is no limit on how many times a practice squad player can be elevated in the playoffs.

The Bills also elevated offensive lineman Alec Anderson, an undrafted rookie from UCLA who has been with the team since May. Anderson celebrated his sigining in May by throwing his brother through a table

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! Five fun facts about the sports star

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News