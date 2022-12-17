Bills elevate wide receiver Cole Beasley for game against Dolphins

The Bills have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad, making him eligible to play in Saturday's game against Miami.

Beasley, 32, returned to the Bills this week and was on the field for a walkthrough Tuesday and practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Beasley played two games for the Buccaneers this season, Week 3 and Week 4, with four catches for 17 yards on five targets. His time on the field was limited, playing just 14% of snaps on offense in his first game with Tampa Bay, and 6% in the second. He announced his retirement in October, but still felt the itch.

Beasley reached out to GM Brandon Beane in November, letting Beane know he was interested in playing for the Bills again. Beane began to discuss the potential internally, before checking in with Beasley again after the New England game. At that point, it was still a numbers game with the roster, as it was when Beane called once more last Friday.

“Late last week, I called him and just said, 'Listen, Cole, I don't know if I can get you on the 53 (man-roster). You know, we'd be interested in bringing you back, but you'd have to be open to a practice squad spot.' And so, he said he was,” Beane said.