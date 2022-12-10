Bills elevate John Brown; Patriots' Mac Jones fined for flipping ball at A.J. Epenesa

The Buffalo Bills have elevated wide receiver John Brown from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, his second elevation since rejoining the organization Nov. 27.

Brown played 12 offensive snaps in the Bills' Week 13 victory against the New England Patriots in his first game action of the 2022 season.

Brown, who spent the 2019 and '20 seasons with Buffalo, was with Denver, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay for parts of last season.

Also, the NFL fined Bills safety Damar Hamlin $4,806 for his hit on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Dec. 1, the NFL Network reported.

Hamlin was penalized for unnecessary roughness and ejected from the game.

Damar Hamlin ejected for this pic.twitter.com/IL1Z0pkn8P — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 2, 2022

Meyers walked off the field after the jarring hit and was taken to the medical tent, but he returned to the game.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flipping the ball at Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a sack, the NFL Network reported. No penalty was called on the play, which was a 13-yard loss in the fourth quarter.

You can see Jones tossing the ball at Epenesa after the sack at the end of the play.

On 2nd & Goal, AJ Epenesa 13-yd sack of Mac Jones#Bills 24 #Patriots 7 4th pic.twitter.com/xzoWD2ZIHV — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 2, 2022