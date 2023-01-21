Bills elevate defensive linemen Eli Ankou, Kingsley Jonathan from practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad in advance of Sunday's AFC divisional playoff against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ankou was elevated for last week's wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins. He played 18 snaps on defense (25%) and had two total tackles.

He was active because the Bills were without Jordan Phillips because of a shoulder injury. Phillips is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones is also listed as questionable with a calf injury.

Jonathan, a Syracuse University product, played in six games this season with five tackles. His most recent action was 18 snaps in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears.

The Bills did not elevate a wide receiver for the first time since late November. Since then, either John Brown or Cole Beasley had been elevated to the 53-man roster each week.

Beasley was signed to the 53-man roster in the days leading up to the playoff game against Miami. With Beasley's addition and Isaiah McKenzie – who did not play against Miami – expected to return, the Bills did not need to elevate a receiver.