Bills' Ed Oliver out vs. Titans; Gabe Davis added to injury report as questionable

Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle will not practice Saturday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters before practice.

In a bit of twist, Settle was on the field in a practice uniform during the portion open to reporters. Oliver was on the field but did not have a helmet. Oliver has an ankle injury and Settle is dealing with a calf injury.

As for their status for Monday night's home opener against Tennessee, McDermott said, "We'll see. We'll take it one day a time."

The answer came when the injury report was released late Saturday. Oliver has been ruled out. Settle is listed as questionable.

Cornerback Dane Jackson returned to practice Saturday, McDermott said, after suffering a knee injury in practice earlier this week. Jackson is listed as questionable.

"He just bumped his leg during a competitive period," McDermott said.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and was limited in practice.