Bills' Ed Oliver finds those freaky plays when the Bills need them

When defensive tackle Ed Oliver took the field just 59 seconds into the second half, he had a plan.
Buffalo’s defense needed to get some key stops in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Falcons. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw three interceptions in the game: two just before halftime and one immediately after.
By the time the third pick rolled around, three plays into the second half, Oliver was unfazed, but certainly not apathetic. He was ready to strike.
“I just said before halftime, like, ‘They had just been getting so lucky,’ and I knew what to expect,” Oliver said. “So I just attacked them. Like (Allen) threw the pick, and I was like, ‘Alright, time for me to go out.’ And I just went out there, let my instincts take over and just played.”
The Buffalo defense then forced a three-and-out, highlighted by Oliver’s play. On first-and-10, he and rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau brought down running back Cordarrelle Patterson for a loss of 3 yards.
The next play, Oliver sacked quarterback Matt Ryan for a loss of 4 yards. Five different Bills sacked Ryan, totaling a loss of 28 yards.
The Falcons were unable to convert on third-and-17, and elected to punt. Buffalo scored on the next drive, and multiple Bills pointed to the stop and ensuing score as the sequence that shifted the game.
“Ed made three great plays in a row,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. “Obviously it’s full team defense, but Ed’s got some freaky things to him where he can take over a game himself, and obviously everyone’s got to be doing their job to play great team defense.”
After taking until Week 12 to tally his first sack of the year, Oliver now has sacks in back-to-back games. It’s his first time with consecutive sacks since a stretch of four sacks in three games as a rookie. It helped that he was able to quickly dissect the Falcons’ game plan.
“Well, basically, they were just running wide zones one way, wide zones back the other way, counter pass, play action,” Oliver said. “So I already knew what to expect. I think on the sack it was a play-action pass, or counter pass, something like that. So I already knew what to expect, so I was just going at ‘em.”
Support Local Journalism
Oliver might have made the statement that series, but it was a balanced effort by the defense throughout the day. The five sacks were the most for the Bills since they had six in Week 2 in Miami. The Bills also had eight quarterback hits.
Cornerback Taron Johnson had the first sack of the day, a loss of 7 yards early in the first quarter. On the Falcons’ next drive, first-round Rousseau got his first sack since Week 5 in Kansas City.
On second-and-10 at the start of the drive, Rousseau strip sacked Ryan, Rousseau’s first forced fumble in the NFL. Phillips recovered at the Atlanta 18, and the Bills scored six plays later. Phillips saw it as a big moment for Rousseau, but also for the defense as a whole.
“You guys know the studies that come out, if a quarterback’s been hit early in the game what that does to his passer rating as the game goes on – maybe starting to look down at rush instead of deeper down,” Phillips said. “And so to get that early, as well as to get Greg rolling, I think that was an amazing play. And we had a great rush, all four of us out there. We were able to come up with the ball.”
Rousseau said it was an “intuitive situation,” coming off the ball for the strip sack. Strong coverage by his teammates gave Rousseau a boost.
“I’d say definitely that’s every week, our four-man rush has to be our best weapon,” Rousseau said. “Being able to not blitz, being able to drop seven people in coverage, lock up back there and us just get after the quarterback. They can’t beat that. So when we’re all clicking, we’re all on the same page, it’s tough to stop.”
The Buffalo defense also held the Falcons to just 1 for 4 in the red zone, and 1 for 7 on third down. Rousseau’s strip sack led to the only Buffalo takeaway of the day, but overall, the defense was able to stifle Atlanta, starting up front.
Coach Sean McDermott said while he saw some areas for improvement in the pass rush, he also saw “some really good moments."
“Overall, again not having looked at the film, we were able to get to the quarterback on the early downs,” McDermott said. “We got to him at some points as well on third downs and fourth downs. So, I thought there were some really good moments and we found some really good things that when I turn on the tape to watch.”
The five sacks included two on first down, two on second down, and one on third. Big picture, Phillips thinks they’re all coming at the perfect time: Week 17.
“Like Ed kind of mentioned, the anticipation of knowing what the plays were coming, so if we could stop them on first-and-10, knew that in a drop-back game, we’d liked our matchups, one-on-ones,” Phillips said. “Good communication with our rushing coverage. Coverage did their jobs to give us an extra second to get home.
“Definitely a great time to hit our stride here as we get into late December, early January, toward the playoffs.”