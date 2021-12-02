Bills DT Star Lotulelei limited in return to practice

Ahead of a primetime bout with the Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott is still waiting to see what the Buffalo lineup will look like come Monday.

But it's less about taking a page from New England coach Bill Belichick's book, and more from the uncertainty of players coming off of the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Right tackle Spencer Brown and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei both returned to practice this week from the Reserve/Covid-19 list, though Lotulelei was limited Thursday.

“I think we just need to see how it goes. It's a little bit of uncharted territory, and it's a little bit individually specific from what I've experienced this year and a half that we've been going through this, so we'll just see what today looks like,” McDermott said. “They look like they're trending in that good direction, but again, this will be my first real look at them today.”

Lotulelei has missed three games on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Brown has missed two.

If anyone on the Bills understands the uncharted territory, it’s left tackle Dion Dawkins. Dawkins’ preseason bout with Covid-19 had him in the hospital, and he’s been transparent about the ongoing effects. Lotulelei reached out when he felt symptoms, Dawkins said.