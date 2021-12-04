Bills DT Star Lotulelei a full participant Satuday; Ford, Gilliam and Obada questionable

“It’s just because this Covid thing has been so inconsistent or unpredictable within each person,” McDermott said. “I liked how they got through yesterday. I thought yesterday was better than the day before, honestly, so I’m anxious to see how it looks today.”

Bills guard Jon Feliciano also returned to practice this week, after he was placed on injured reserve for a calf injury on Nov. 6.

“I think he’s working himself back, being out for three or four weeks there, and he’s working himself back,” McDermott said. “Knocking some rust off, getting his conditioning back, his endurance back, and being able to go one play after another. I was encouraged by what I saw yesterday (Friday).”

‘A weekly thing’ at running back

While Zack Moss was a healthy scratch against New Orleans, McDermott still trusts the second-year running back. Moss has had success against the upcoming opponent as well: Three of Moss’ four rushing touchdowns as a rookie last season came against the Patriots. He tallied 138 rushing yards on 26 carries in those two games.

