Bills DT Star Lotulelei a full participant Satuday; Ford, Gilliam and Obada questionable

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was a full participant in practice the Saturday for the first time since he was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list on Nov. 14. Lotulelei returned to practice earlier this week, but was limited Thursday and Friday.
There were no injury designations for Lotulelei or for offensive lineman Spencer Brown ahead of Monday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Offensive lineman Cody Ford (bicep), fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive end Efe Obada (hip) are questionable. Ford was listed on the injury report all week as a full participant each day. Gilliam did not practice Thursday, and was limited Friday and Saturday. Obada was added to the injury report Saturday.
The Patriots listed eight players as questionable: center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (illness).
While it bodes well for both Lotulelei and Brown, coach Sean McDermott has still erred on the side of caution. Ahead of practice Saturday, he stressed that he still wanted to get one more look at both of them.
“It’s just because this Covid thing has been so inconsistent or unpredictable within each person,” McDermott said. “I liked how they got through yesterday. I thought yesterday was better than the day before, honestly, so I’m anxious to see how it looks today.”
Bills guard Jon Feliciano also returned to practice this week, after he was placed on injured reserve for a calf injury on Nov. 6.
“I think he’s working himself back, being out for three or four weeks there, and he’s working himself back,” McDermott said. “Knocking some rust off, getting his conditioning back, his endurance back, and being able to go one play after another. I was encouraged by what I saw yesterday (Friday).”
‘A weekly thing’ at running back
While Zack Moss was a healthy scratch against New Orleans, McDermott still trusts the second-year running back. Moss has had success against the upcoming opponent as well: Three of Moss’ four rushing touchdowns as a rookie last season came against the Patriots. He tallied 138 rushing yards on 26 carries in those two games.
“A lot of confidence in Zack. He continues to work on his game and improving his game as a young player, and working through that injury that he came off of at the end of last season and everything,” McDermott said Saturday. “I think his best football’s ahead of him.”
Fellow running back Devin Singletary, who is close with Moss, said missing a game hasn’t affected Moss’ approach.
“I think he’s handled it well,” Singletary said. “He’s staying the course, he’s still being the same Zack. And we’re gonna need him, and he knows that. We’re gonna need him down the line, ‘cause it’s a long season.”
It was the first time Moss was inactive since Week 1. Meanwhile, it meant an expanded role for teammate Matt Breida.
“For him (Breida), it was the opposite – he had to wait early,” Singletary said. “…When his opportunity came again, he made the most of it. It’s been fun, and I’m ready to see what continues to happen.”
Singletary, who trained with Breida during the offseason, felt the biggest difference in Breida’s performance has come just from more time getting to know the Bills and their playbook.
“Just him getting more comfortable with the offense – it’s been major for him,” Singletary said. “Just seeing him come in, get comfortable with the offense, and now making plays – we’re all happy for him. That’s our brother. He’s helping us win games, and we love it.”
Though Breida has had 172 all-purpose yards along with three touchdowns the last three games, McDermott said earlier this week that the running back situation is still fluid.
“It’s a weekly thing. We’ll just see how this week looks, however many we dress, that changes week to week sometimes and then, again, everything is earned,” McDermott said Thursday. “What you did in the last game is certainly a piece of it, but also what you do in practice and that’s how we try and go about it.”
Returner TBD
Along with staying flexible at running back, McDermott said he’s still working through who will be the Bills’ returner this week. Isaiah McKenzie was a healthy scratch against New Orleans. He fumbled a return the previous game, and the Colts scored the next play. Rookie Marquez Stevenson made his debut against the Saints, muffing one punt that he quickly recovered. He finished with 49 yards on five punt returns.
“We’ll see,” McDermott said Saturday. “I’m gonna keep my options open as far as that goes, and (have) confidence in both of those young men, and anxious to continue to watch them grow.”