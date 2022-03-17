Bills DT Jordan Phillips: 'My end goal was always to come back here'

Fresh off inking a one-year contract, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips talked about returning to a place that felt like home and why he wanted to come back.
He also got a question about another former Bill: Shaq Lawson. Phillips leaned forward, grabbed the microphone and gave a firm suggestion, if not a demand:
"Shaq, sign the contract."
Just a few minutes later, it appeared that was the plan: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Lawson is returning to Buffalo on a one-year deal.
It seems all but official at this point. Lawson tweeted “Back at home,” complete with a picture with Phillips from their previous Buffalo days.
It’s trending that quite soon, Phillips and Lawson will both back in Buffalo, each after two seasons away: Phillips with the Cardinals, and Lawson with the Dolphins and Jets. It’s a testament to their time in Buffalo that they are so set on returning.
In Phillips’ re-introductory news conference, he was clear that the hope was always to come back to the Bills, where he played just under two seasons. Even in just 28 games, something about Buffalo seeped in. He left, but he felt caught in what he realized he'd left behind.
“I didn’t miss a game. You can ask me anything about a game and I could probably tell you,” Phillips said on the Bills. “I talked to the guys constantly, stayed in touch. When I left, it was a real close knit group. It was the first time I felt part of a football team that’s like more of a family. So it was easy. I’d go see the guys in the offseason, we still hung out.”
His long-distance loyalty to the Bills stood out to coach Sean McDermott.
“I think that's a pretty unique situation and story around the NFL. ... He shared the same thing with me earlier this afternoon,” McDermott said. “… That speaks volumes of not only who we are, what we do, the resources (team owners) Terry and Kim (Pegula) provide, but also the players on our team and what those friendships and relationships are to these players.”
Phillips left the Bills for Arizona in March 2020, signing a three-year contract worth up to $30 million after posting a career-best 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2019.
Phillips was drafted by the Dolphins in the second round in 2015. He was waived in 2018, just a few days after an outburst in a blowout loss, and he was promptly claimed by the Bills. His most productive year followed in 2019, his one full season with the Bills. During that season, he tallied a career-high and team-high 9.5 sacks. But the business side of the sport reared its head, and Phillips left for the Cardinals.
“Me and Brandon talked and it just seemed like the better opportunity for me to leave at the time,” Phillips said. “It served its purpose. But my end goal was always to come back here and I’m happy it worked out.”
He said he had no hard feelings toward Arizona. Injuries made his time there challenging. Phillips played nine games in each of the last two seasons in Arizona, working through different injuries. In those 18 games, he had five sacks and two forced fumbles.
“It was the first time I’ve ever been injured in my career, so it was definitely a shock,” he said. “But I’ve taken some different approaches, not that it shouldn’t be an issue. So knock on wood. Football happens, but I’m going to do everything in my power to stay healthy and give you guys everything I’ve got.”
He said he did not need knee surgery following last season for an MCL injury. Which was good, as he had offseason plans.
Phillips made sure he was at the Bills’ Divisional Game in Arrowhead Stadium in January. Phillips was not only in Kansas City to watch the game, he showed up wearing a Star Lotulelei jersey. Though he knew how hard the loss was for his former teammates, he saw an opportunity.
“Star is like my big brother. I was just really there to support him, but also I love the Bills,” Phillips said. “So it worked out well that way. I don’t want to say I’m not sad that a Super Bowl didn’t happen. But I’m happy I get a chance to be a part of it. I’ll say that.”
He joins what is now a revamped defensive line. The Bills added (or re-added) Phillips, Lawson, Tim Settle and DaQuan Jones the last few days. Oh, and standout pass rusher Von Miller is also now a Buffalo Bills player. Phillips said he hopes to be a good complement to Ed Oliver, who he’s seen grow since he left. But Phillips also doesn’t plan to overstep.
“Like I've said to the guys here today, I just want to be a piece of the puzzle. I'm not going to do anything different,” Phillips said. “What you guys saw before is what you're gonna get. I'm not going to try and be Superman. There's a whole bunch of supermen on this team. Just do your job and it will get done."