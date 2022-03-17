Bills DT Jordan Phillips: 'My end goal was always to come back here'

“I didn’t miss a game. You can ask me anything about a game and I could probably tell you,” Phillips said on the Bills. “I talked to the guys constantly, stayed in touch. When I left, it was a real close knit group. It was the first time I felt part of a football team that’s like more of a family. So it was easy. I’d go see the guys in the offseason, we still hung out.”

His long-distance loyalty to the Bills stood out to coach Sean McDermott.

“I think that's a pretty unique situation and story around the NFL. ... He shared the same thing with me earlier this afternoon,” McDermott said. “… That speaks volumes of not only who we are, what we do, the resources (team owners) Terry and Kim (Pegula) provide, but also the players on our team and what those friendships and relationships are to these players.”

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips glad to be 'home' with return to Bills Phillips left the Bills for Arizona in March 2020, signing a three-year contract worth up to $30 million after posting a career-best 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2019.

Phillips was drafted by the Dolphins in the second round in 2015. He was waived in 2018, just a few days after an outburst in a blowout loss, and he was promptly claimed by the Bills. His most productive year followed in 2019, his one full season with the Bills. During that season, he tallied a career-high and team-high 9.5 sacks. But the business side of the sport reared its head, and Phillips left for the Cardinals.