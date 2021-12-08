Bills DT Harrison Phillips believes in building with others, on and off the field

“That's the type of stuff we know, we're working on,” safety Micah Hyde said Wednesday. “And now as far as this defense goes, we're always striving to get better, whether it's passing game, run game. Obviously, the run game right now is something we want to really dial in and really get figured out.”

Hyde on Wednesday echoed what coach Sean McDermott said after the game Monday: a 64-yard touchdown run by New England running back Damien Harris was simply unacceptable and the most glaring error when looking back. It came on third-and-5, and Harris was untouched. Outside of that play, the Bills allowed 3.5 yards per rush, though Hyde acknowledged that the Bills can’t simply erase one play from their memories, particularly one that resulted in a touchdown. Instead, the focus is on correcting from there.

Phillips couldn’t say if it was more execution or schematic errors, but rather that the team was dissecting everything.

“We have to figure it out and learn from our mistakes. And I think they forced a lot of missed tackles so even when guys were in position, sometimes, we didn't finish the play,” Phillips said. “And so those missed opportunities can add up over games.”