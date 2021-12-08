Bills DT Harrison Phillips believes in building with others, on and off the field

It's a short week for the Bills, so Harrison Phillips is focused on breaking down film of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If there is some spare time, he can look forward to some big holiday events.
On Tuesday, Phillips was named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors both service off the field and excellence on it, for the second year in a row. A lot of his work is done through his nonprofit Playmakers Organization, which works with children who have intellectual disabilities. In November, he hosted a family fun night, and he has a few plans on the horizon.
The honor felt more significant given what the defensive tackle has seen his teammates do in the community.
“You see tons of players on our roster doing things and giving back, and that’s just part of being Bills – Bills’ DNA,” Phillips said Wednesday. “So, the fact that I’m the representative of our organization, it means the world to me. And I’m so, so, so grateful.”
The Nebraska native is glad for the exposure for the work he does in the community, knowing the publicity can lead to more. Phillips also loves to meet other nominees and learn about their approach to giving back.
He’s seen some he met last year donate meals to frontline workers like he did in April of 2020. It works in reverse as well – Phillips is implementing some holiday shopping spree ideas that his peers do this month.
“It’s awesome to bounce those ideas off of people who also want to give in their communities,” he said.
Phillips believes in building with others. It’s a similar sentiment to his approach to defense: Even when challenging, he appreciates that success comes from working together.
“In terms of defending the run, it’s one of the reasons I love defense so much, because it takes everybody,” Phillips said. “So, let’s just say you have 11 players that play every play, 50 plays a game. And each player just has one bad play, right? And 49 of the plays, they’re all in their gap. But if those all happen on different plays, that can be 11 touchdowns.”
'We have to figure it out'
In the Bills’ most recent outing, a 14-10 loss on Monday to the New England Patriots, the run defense saw what can happen when those errors are spread out.
The Patriots ran for 222 yards on 46 plays, opting to throw just three times in blustery Orchard Park. While the Bills' defense held New England to just one touchdown – a two-point conversion and two field goals rounding it out to 14 – the run defense has given up more than 200 yards in two of the last three games, allowing a season-worst 264 to Indianapolis in Week 11.
“That's the type of stuff we know, we're working on,” safety Micah Hyde said Wednesday. “And now as far as this defense goes, we're always striving to get better, whether it's passing game, run game. Obviously, the run game right now is something we want to really dial in and really get figured out.”
Hyde on Wednesday echoed what coach Sean McDermott said after the game Monday: a 64-yard touchdown run by New England running back Damien Harris was simply unacceptable and the most glaring error when looking back. It came on third-and-5, and Harris was untouched. Outside of that play, the Bills allowed 3.5 yards per rush, though Hyde acknowledged that the Bills can’t simply erase one play from their memories, particularly one that resulted in a touchdown. Instead, the focus is on correcting from there.
Phillips couldn’t say if it was more execution or schematic errors, but rather that the team was dissecting everything.
“We have to figure it out and learn from our mistakes. And I think they forced a lot of missed tackles so even when guys were in position, sometimes, we didn't finish the play,” Phillips said. “And so those missed opportunities can add up over games.”
The plan from the Patriots side was confirmed from the start: rookie quarterback Mac Jones did not attempt a pass until the 1:22 mark of the first quarter. He then did not throw again until there was just 6:51 left in the game. Even so, Phillips says there’s more than just knowing a run play is coming.
“Teams can still be predictable, but they still have a Rolodex of plays. They can run out of different formations, different personnel groups,” Phillips said, adding examples of slight wrinkles.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have centered their offense around the passing game, which is no surprise with quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay is second in the league in yards per game (403.7), but 25th in rushing yards per game, averaging 92.6.
The Bills will clearly need a different approach than Monday’s game plan, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is building on success where he can.
“Sometimes, you look at the rushing numbers and you forget there were some things that were good about that game, and Harrison was definitely a bright spot,” Frazier said Tuesday. “He played extremely well. Did a good job of getting off the blocks, and making tackles for us. Really proud of the way he played last night.”