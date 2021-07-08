Bills drawing their share of Super Bowl wagers

With a few weeks remaining until training camp, the Bills remain a popular Super Bowl choice among betters.
According to the BetMGM Sportsbook, the Bills have drawn 5.8% of Super Bowl tickets representing 3.5% of the total handle.
The Bills opened at 1200 on the money line and remain there, among only a few teams who have not seen their odds change.
Defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay has a league-high 15.6% of the tickets and 22.8% of the handle, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs at 10.9% of tickets and 12.3% of handle and the long-shot Denver Broncos at 8.4% of the tickets and 9.5% of handle.
The Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Brown and Indianapolis Colts have a lower percentage of the tickets than the Bills but a higher percentage of the handle.
Among the notable bets placed, according to BetMGM:
• $10,000 to win $300,000 on Patriots +3000 (bet placed in Las Vegas);
• $5,000 to win $100,000 on Colts +2000 (bet placed in Indiana);
• $4,000 to win $400,000 on Giants +10000 (bet placed in Atlantic City).