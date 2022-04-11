Bills draft visitor Isaiah Spiller jumps in to help at Buffalo airport: 'I saw a need and lent a hand'

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller had just arrived for a pre-draft visit with the Buffalo Bills, and made an instant impression on fellow travelers Monday night at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

A Twitter user posted that when the bags got stuck on the carousel in baggage claim, Spiller hopped up and started helping passengers get their luggage. The post took off on social media and Bills fans were enamored.

I just met Isaiah Spiller at the Buffalo airport. The luggage got stuck on the carousel and he hopped up and just started helping people get their bags. He’s one of the 30 guys visiting the Bills pre-draft. I already love the kid. @AggieFootball @BuffaloBills — Buffalo Star 23 (@BuffaloStar23) April 11, 2022

“Very surprised that this is getting so much attention,” Spiller told The News late Monday night. “I saw a need and lent a hand. Nothing special about that.”

Spiller responded to the initial tweet by saying he was just following through with the lessons he learned when he was raised.

“I was just lending a helping hand to help pull the luggage that was stuck on the belt,” he said. “I was raised to do unto others as I would have them do for me.”

The initial tweet and his reaction have made him an immediate fan favorite, whether he gets drafted by the Bills or not.

Spiller, listed at 6-foot-1 and 15 pounds, is among the Top 30 visitors to the Bills’ facility in advance of the NFL Draft. He was ran for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Aggies and was named to the All-SEC second team.