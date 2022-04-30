Bills draft Villanova cornerback Christian Benford in the sixth round

Villanova cornerback Christian Benford was picked early in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Benford, 6-foot and 1-2 inches and 205 pounds, played 36 games over four years at the Football Championship Subdivision program. He brings good size to the position, with decent arm length, at 31 inches. He’s known as a physical cornerback who can jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. He had seven interceptions and 18 passes defensed in 2021. He finished his career with 14 interceptions.

Benford was the 185th overall pick, sixth in the sixth round. Before the draft, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, including a strong 10-yard split of 1.51 seconds.

Given the fact he will be making a big jump from the lower Division I level, Benford could face a tougher transition to the NFL.

