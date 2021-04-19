Bills draft roundtable part 2: What have we learned about Brandon Beane in his first three drafts?

That’s the difference between building and having a product that is mostly, if not completely, finished. It allows you to be more selective in player-personnel decisions, as the Bills were in free agency.

The idea is to proceed with an eye toward development more than it is to make difference-making moves.

Jay: It depends on the position. A running back drafted in the first round would be expected to at the very least share carries. A cornerback drafted in the first round would be squarely in a competition with Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White. It would be somewhat of a disappointment if he lost that competition, too. After that, it’s hard to see any rookie cracking the starting lineup. If the Bills take an edge rusher in the first round, which would make sense, that player figures to be part of a rotation behind starters Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. A wide receiver could make sense in the middle rounds, with an eye toward the future. Emmanuel Sanders is on a one-year contract, as is Isaiah McKenzie. This year’s draft is about long-term planning for the Bills more than it is about immediate contributions. That’s a credit to Beane for the job he’s done building this roster.