Bills draft roundtable part 2: What have we learned about Brandon Beane in his first three drafts?

This is the second of a two-part roundtable about the NFL draft.
Buffalo News Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf discuss several questions about the team and the NFL draft.
What have we learned about Brandon Beane in his first three drafts?
Vic: The first word that comes to mind is “bold.” The second is “calculated.”
His boldness showed in his very first draft, 2018, when he jumped to the seventh pick to get Josh Allen, who was not universally seen as a slam-dunk franchise quarterback. Beane saw beyond Allen’s rawness and envisioned exactly what has happened – that the right coaching and strong work ethic that would allow him to be molded into an elite talent.
The jury is out on Beane’s second big draft move, trading up for Tremaine Edmunds, but he still made the right call to fill a critical hole in the middle of the defense. Ed Oliver, Dawson Knox and A.J. Epenesa also fall into the jury-is-out category, though Knox might have already collided with a limited ceiling, but the right spots were addressed.
Beane’s calculated side shows with his investment in the necessary research into every player-personnel move he makes. He takes full advantage of his resources, which include a deep staff of talent evaluators.
Beane’s drafting, his trade for Stefon Diggs (easily the most transformative non-draft acquisition in recent franchise history), and mostly wise free-agent decisions have allowed the Bills to assemble a solid Super Bowl contender.
Jay: He’s aggressive in going to get his guy. Beane has traded up for quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, guard Cody Ford and tight end Dawson Knox. In Allen’s case, he actually traded up twice. Last year, Beane admitted he had to fight the urge to make a move up in the third round for running back Zack Moss. Beyond that, Beane has shown he casts a wide net when making his picks. He’s taken players from big schools (Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida) and small (Weber State, Jacksonville State, North Carolina A&T). He’s taken players from just about as far south (Miami, Fla.) and west (Oregon State) as you can get – and all places in between. The most popular positions for Beane in his first three years on the job have been wide receiver and cornerback – with four picks each devoted to them – not a huge surprise in the pass-happy NFL. Also not surprisingly, Beane has drafted just one safety, which makes sense given that Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have been so durable and reliable over the past three years. With Dean Marlowe moving on in free agency this offseason, however, that could change.
Mark: We have learned a ton about Beane. First, he is determined to do everything possible to allow himself to draft the best player available. He takes good advantage of signing on-the-street veterans in the weeks leading up to the draft to “back himself up” at need spots. We’ve seen it again with the signings of Bobby Hart, Forrest Lamp and others. He is not a stand-pat-and-pick GM. He moves to get guys he wants. He has made 20 trades involving draft picks since 2017. He and Sean McDermott are determined to stick to their culture. They do not want to bring someone into the locker room who’s going to disrupt the chemistry. They like edge rushers who are long. They like corners with longer arms. They like O-linemen with feisty, nasty personalities and who have people-moving ability. They put a high value on special teams. They like guys who have position versatility, etc.
Jason: Beane didn’t make a single trade during last year’s NFL draft, then joked about how the lack of movement even surprised himself.
But it wasn’t for lack of trying.
The Bills general manager, who made four trades over his first two drafts, explained that two trades nearly happened. He tried to trade up in the third round to draft running back Zack Moss, who fortuitously ended up falling to the Bills at No. 86. He also had a discussion with an NFC team about trading down but wasn’t happy with the prospective return.
There’s little chance “Trader Beane” stands pat this year, particularly when trading out of the first round could be extremely beneficial.
How big of an impact can any Bills draft pick realistically make?
Vic: This team easily has its best roster since the Super Bowl run in the 1990s. More than 20 starting spots are locked, and it’s reasonable to think that the one or two openings will be filled by incumbents.
Therefore, it’s hard to see a draft pick, including one selected 30th overall, making a major splash as a rookie.
I think the Bills can find immediate contributors, guys who will find their way onto the field in reserve roles that can mean extended action with rotational playing time. But unlike most of the first three drafts after McDermott took over, they don’t need to look for players they are desperate to plug in right away.
That’s the difference between building and having a product that is mostly, if not completely, finished. It allows you to be more selective in player-personnel decisions, as the Bills were in free agency.
The idea is to proceed with an eye toward development more than it is to make difference-making moves.
Jay: It depends on the position. A running back drafted in the first round would be expected to at the very least share carries. A cornerback drafted in the first round would be squarely in a competition with Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White. It would be somewhat of a disappointment if he lost that competition, too. After that, it’s hard to see any rookie cracking the starting lineup. If the Bills take an edge rusher in the first round, which would make sense, that player figures to be part of a rotation behind starters Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. A wide receiver could make sense in the middle rounds, with an eye toward the future. Emmanuel Sanders is on a one-year contract, as is Isaiah McKenzie. This year’s draft is about long-term planning for the Bills more than it is about immediate contributions. That’s a credit to Beane for the job he’s done building this roster.
Mark: A lot of impact. NFL teams force rookies onto the field these days. Even though the Bills went 15-4, there’s no way they have low, low expectations on contributions from this draft class in 2021. The first pick should make an impact. If it’s a cornerback, that player easily could start from Day One over Levi Wallace. If it’s a running back, it’s an injection of a special quality to the offense. If it’s an edge rusher, that player will see a lower percentage of snaps. But still, A.J. Epenesa played 27% of the snaps last season. Trent Murphy played 32% of the snaps. So that’s 343 snaps (Murphy’s total) that are wide open. I could see a rookie receiver making an impact as a return man or maybe beating out Isaiah McKenzie. Maybe the Bills find a “big nickel” candidate to play 10% of the snaps against certain tight end matchups. Furthermore, the Bills have had minimal injuries the past four years. You never know when there will be a spate of injuries at one position and rookies are pushed onto the field.
Jason: Huge, depending on the position.
Any defensive lineman taken in the first two days of the draft would be expected to contribute to the D-line rotation from Day 1 and develop into an eventual starter.
A cornerback could challenge Levi Wallace for a starting job on the outside, opposite Tre’Davious White.
And a running back could earn significant playing time in a backfield where neither Devin Singletary nor Zack Moss has established himself as the clear go-to guy. The same goes for a tight end, where Dawson Knox has yet to meet expectations.
It’d be more difficult for a wide receiver, offensive lineman, linebacker or safety to make an impact on offense or defense, respectively, but don’t underestimate the importance of special teams for mid- and late-round picks.
Linebacker Tyler Matakevich, for example, makes his presence felt every game, regardless of whether he plays on defense.