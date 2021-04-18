Bills draft roundtable part 1: Will Brandon Beane move up in the first round?

Sure, there is plenty of evidence to cite when arguing against taking a running back in the first round. Yes, this can be classified as a luxury pick. But guess what? The Bills can afford it. There is not a position on the roster that needs to be addressed with a first-round pick. There are no gaping holes in the projected starting lineup. With that being the case, why not take a swing on a player who could add an element missing on the Bills’ offense? Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are fine as the top two running backs. Etienne, though, has a chance to make an explosive offense even more lethal. He was a touchdown machine at Clemson, reaching the end zone 78 times in his career. He had 16 touchdowns of at least 44 yards. That’s the type of big-play ability that is lacking in the Bills’ backfield. The goal for the Bills has to be matching points with the Chiefs. Etienne gives them a much better chance of doing that. He also gives people something to talk about and me something to write about. If he’s the pick, there will be strong takes for and against it. Sign me up for that.