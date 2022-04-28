 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills Draft Meter: Our writers rate the odds on the Bills' first-round pick

  • Updated
15. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida, Jr. (copy)

Kaiir Elam is a 6-foot-2 corner with elite ball skills who fine-tuned his technique after an underwhelming sophomore season. His game is built on speed and physicality, which you normally don't see in the same toolkit.

News Bills writers Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan issue their meter reading on the likelihood of these 10 prospects being the Bills' first-round selection. The higher the number, the more likely the player is to be drafted by the Bills. 

CB ANDREW BOOTH JR., CLEMSON

Mark: He’s physical. He’s an explosive athlete. He has good ball skills. He’s only a one-year starter. He would be a great pick, if he lasts to 25. Meter: 9.0.

Jay: There is some concern he’s just a one-year starter, but Booth otherwise fits the defensive profile and would answer team’s biggest remaining need. Meter: 9.0.

CB KAIIR ELAM, FLORIDA

Mark: Big, physical corner who ran 4.39. Can press. Can play zone. Had 10 penalties in 2021, but Bills can coach the handsiness out of him. Love him. Meter: 8.0.

Jay: Couple of red flags. His 2021 season was worse than 2020, and he isn’t always a plus tackler. Still, he has 4.39 speed and NFL bloodlines. Meter: 7.0.

CB KYLER GORDON, WASHINGTON

Mark: Washington corners are well-coached, physical, good in zone. Gordon is a good athlete, too. No. 25 might be a tad high, but I wouldn’t complain if he’s the pick. Meter: 8.0.

Jay: No. 25 might be a bit early for Gordon, but it seems more reasonable today based on the most recent projections. Has a mentality Sean McDermott would love. Meter: 8.0.

RB BREECE HALL, IOWA STATE

Mark: Reminds you of Colts' Jonathan Taylor, and he’s a great receiver. Intriguing. Immediate impact. But: Good receiving RBs can be had in Rounds 3-5. Meter: 7.0. 

Jay: Devin Singletary is entering the final year of his contract. Cause for concern: Hall has a lot of miles, with more than 800 touches the last three years. Meter: 8.0.

WR CHRIS OLAVE, OHIO STATE

Mark: Best route-runner in the draft class. Creates windows for the QB. Imagine the decision if he and Booth are on the board. But Olave will be gone. Meter: 5.0.

Jay: Leaves Ohio State as the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in TD catches – no small accomplishment. Needs to add some strength. It’s doubtful he’s there at No. 25. Meter: 3.0.

WR JAHAN DOTSON, PENN STATE

Mark: Like him a lot. Similar to Olave, only a tad smaller. Creates separation. Really good in the slot. Tough call if he’s on the board. Meter: 5.0.

Jay: Highly productive at Penn State in 2021, but it’s hard to see what he does all that differently than what the Bills currently have at receiver. Meter: 5.0.

WR TREYLON BURKS, ARKANSAS

Mark: Comparison with the Titans’ A.J. Brown is intriguing. Hard to pass up, but will be selected before No. 20. Meter: 3.0.

Jay: Bills want to add some more run after catch to their offense, and Burks excelled in that area. Arkansas got him the ball in a variety of ways. Meter: 5.0.

LB DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH

Mark: I bet Bills have first-round grade on Lloyd. But Bills should kick the can down the road a year at LB, not pick a redshirt. I want more immediate help. Meter: 3.0.

Jay: Sleeper option solely because he might slip. Addition would make it apparent moving on from Tremaine Edmunds after 2022 is a distinct possibility. Meter: 4.0.

WR JAMESON WILLIAMS, ALABAMA

Mark: Home-run pick. I don’t care if he doesn’t play until November. I wouldn’t trade the 2023 No. 1 to get him. Won’t last past No. 16. Meter: 2.0.

Jay: Torn ACL suffered in January means Williams won’t be ready at the start of the season, but worth the wait. Figures to be long gone by pick No. 25. Meter: 3.0.

DB DAXTON HILL, MICHIGAN

Mark: Good player, but he’s either a deep safety (Micah Hyde) or a slot corner (Taron Johnson). Bills need an outside corner. I don’t see it. Meter: 2.0.

Jay: Pick would be a hint the Bills will move on from Jordan Poyer after 2022. Has positional flexibility, but it’s a stretch to think he could play boundary cornerback as a rookie. Meter: 6.0.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

