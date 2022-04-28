Bills Draft Meter: Our writers rate the odds on the Bills' first-round pick

News Bills writers Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan issue their meter reading on the likelihood of these 10 prospects being the Bills' first-round selection. The higher the number, the more likely the player is to be drafted by the Bills.

CB ANDREW BOOTH JR., CLEMSON

Mark: He’s physical. He’s an explosive athlete. He has good ball skills. He’s only a one-year starter. He would be a great pick, if he lasts to 25. Meter: 9.0.

Jay: There is some concern he’s just a one-year starter, but Booth otherwise fits the defensive profile and would answer team’s biggest remaining need. Meter: 9.0.

CB KAIIR ELAM, FLORIDA

Mark: Big, physical corner who ran 4.39. Can press. Can play zone. Had 10 penalties in 2021, but Bills can coach the handsiness out of him. Love him. Meter: 8.0.

Jay: Couple of red flags. His 2021 season was worse than 2020, and he isn’t always a plus tackler. Still, he has 4.39 speed and NFL bloodlines. Meter: 7.0.

CB KYLER GORDON, WASHINGTON

Mark: Washington corners are well-coached, physical, good in zone. Gordon is a good athlete, too. No. 25 might be a tad high, but I wouldn’t complain if he’s the pick. Meter: 8.0.

Jay: No. 25 might be a bit early for Gordon, but it seems more reasonable today based on the most recent projections. Has a mentality Sean McDermott would love. Meter: 8.0.

RB BREECE HALL, IOWA STATE

Mark: Reminds you of Colts' Jonathan Taylor, and he’s a great receiver. Intriguing. Immediate impact. But: Good receiving RBs can be had in Rounds 3-5. Meter: 7.0.

Jay: Devin Singletary is entering the final year of his contract. Cause for concern: Hall has a lot of miles, with more than 800 touches the last three years. Meter: 8.0.

WR CHRIS OLAVE, OHIO STATE

Mark: Best route-runner in the draft class. Creates windows for the QB. Imagine the decision if he and Booth are on the board. But Olave will be gone. Meter: 5.0.

Support Local Journalism

Jay: Leaves Ohio State as the Buckeyes’ all-time leader in TD catches – no small accomplishment. Needs to add some strength. It’s doubtful he’s there at No. 25. Meter: 3.0.

WR JAHAN DOTSON, PENN STATE

Mark: Like him a lot. Similar to Olave, only a tad smaller. Creates separation. Really good in the slot. Tough call if he’s on the board. Meter: 5.0.

Jay: Highly productive at Penn State in 2021, but it’s hard to see what he does all that differently than what the Bills currently have at receiver. Meter: 5.0.

WR TREYLON BURKS, ARKANSAS

Mark: Comparison with the Titans’ A.J. Brown is intriguing. Hard to pass up, but will be selected before No. 20. Meter: 3.0.

Jay: Bills want to add some more run after catch to their offense, and Burks excelled in that area. Arkansas got him the ball in a variety of ways. Meter: 5.0.

LB DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH

Mark: I bet Bills have first-round grade on Lloyd. But Bills should kick the can down the road a year at LB, not pick a redshirt. I want more immediate help. Meter: 3.0.

Jay: Sleeper option solely because he might slip. Addition would make it apparent moving on from Tremaine Edmunds after 2022 is a distinct possibility. Meter: 4.0.

WR JAMESON WILLIAMS, ALABAMA

Mark: Home-run pick. I don’t care if he doesn’t play until November. I wouldn’t trade the 2023 No. 1 to get him. Won’t last past No. 16. Meter: 2.0.

Jay: Torn ACL suffered in January means Williams won’t be ready at the start of the season, but worth the wait. Figures to be long gone by pick No. 25. Meter: 3.0.

DB DAXTON HILL, MICHIGAN

Mark: Good player, but he’s either a deep safety (Micah Hyde) or a slot corner (Taron Johnson). Bills need an outside corner. I don’t see it. Meter: 2.0.

Jay: Pick would be a hint the Bills will move on from Jordan Poyer after 2022. Has positional flexibility, but it’s a stretch to think he could play boundary cornerback as a rookie. Meter: 6.0.

