The News' Bills writers offer their grades for the team's performance in the NFL draft.

Jay Skurski

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he had three primary objectives entering the 2023 NFL draft. Find a weapon for Josh Allen, get the team’s star quarterback some more protection and add some depth at defensive tackle – a position with significant long-term questions because of the contract status of the projected top four players on the roster. Beane was able to accomplish two of those objectives in the first two rounds.

In Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, the Bills added perhaps the best pass catcher in the draft. That’s important, because if you only look at the position Kincaid plays, the pick is a bit harder to understand. The Bills just gave starting tight end Dawson Knox a big contract last season, so on the surface, drafting a player at the same position is confusing. Traditionally, it takes tight ends a good amount of time to adjust to the NFL game and make a difference.

The pick also will challenge the creativity of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The Bills’ favored offensive set last season under Dorsey was "11" personnel, meaning one tight end and one running back were on the field, along with three wide receivers. Is it as simple as changing to "12" personnel, with Kincaid becoming the second tight end and taking one of those receivers off the field? Should we just take a pencil and erase the TE by his name on the roster and replace it with WR? Those answers will come in time.

Nationally, this pick was celebrated. Kincaid was a top-10 prospect. If he lives up to those projections, it will be huge for the Bills’ offense. Comparing him to Travis Kelce is grossly unfair, but that’s the type of impact the Bills hope Kincaid will eventually make.

Getting O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round looks like a steal. Plenty of mock drafts had Torrence going in the first round. There is a lot to like about the Florida guard’s story, and at 330 pounds, he gives the Bills a big dude to protect Allen. That’s not a bad thing at all.

Like last year, the one pick I’m struggling to understand is Beane’s third-rounder. Linebacker Dorian Williams was a highly productive player at Tulane and looks to have great personality and football character, but how is he going to get on the field? Drafting a linebacker who only figures to contribute on special teams would not have been my pick. A defensive tackle, a developmental safety, another offensive lineman or a wide receiver all would have been preferable.

The final day of the draft showed Beane wasn’t all that crazy about the depth of this year’s class. He traded down three times, moving out of the sixth round entirely, and drafted once in the fifth round and twice in the seventh round. Receiver Justin Shorter, who was that fifth-round pick, is a player the Bills spent a good deal of time scouting. Beane made it sound as if he can contribute right away on special teams. At 6-4 and 229 pounds, Shorter immediately became the Bills’ biggest receiver and doesn’t lack confidence. He will be a player to watch at training camp.

As with every draft, it will take a couple of years, at minimum, to get a true feel for what these players can end up becoming. For now, though, Beane accomplished a lot of what he set out to do. Grade: B+

Mark Gaughan

The No. 1 need in my view was a slot receiver to give Josh Allen a better safety-valve option in the middle of the field.

That’s why I like slot tight end Dalton Kincaid of Utah. I must admit I excluded him as a prime consideration. I was expecting a run on wide receivers and would have accepted a reach at No. 27 for North Carolina’s Josh Downs. Turns out I was wrong. That would have been too much of a reach. Downs didn’t go off the board until No. 79.

I didn’t think a lot about Kincaid because the Bills never have strongly considered a “flex” tight end under Sean McDermott. When they drafted Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney in 2019, they maintained they prefer tight ends who both catch and block in-line. Kincaid isn’t allergic to blocking, but he mostly plays detached from the offensive line.

The more you think about Kincaid, the more he seems like a plus for Allen. Isaiah McKenzie is small. A small catch radius over the middle makes him harder to target, unless you're a unicorn like Cole Beasley in his prime. The same with draft prospects such as Zay Flowers, Downs and even Jordan Addison. Small target. The worry about Addison, at 170 pounds, is some defender such as the Jets’ C.J. Mosley or the Pats’ Kyle Dugger would break him like a twig.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Kincaid gives a bigger catch radius. Star slot corners such as the Bengals’ Mike Hilton might be close to him, but Kincaid can play above the facemask and pluck catches.

The Bills’ second pick also puts Buffalo’s matchups in perspective. The AFC East has beastly defensive tackles. The Jets’ Quinnen Williams has been a nightmare for Buffalo. In Miami, Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler are tough. You have to like making the middle of the pocket stouter with guard O’Cyrus Torrence. Plus, the combination of Torrence and physical running back Damien Harris give the Bills’ running game a new, power dimension.

We’ll see about the rest of the picks. I like wide receiver Justin Shorter. I like betting on traits, he has football character and he plays special teams.

The Bills drafted too low and had too few picks for me to consider giving them an A. Grade: B.

Ryan O’Halloran

The Bills entered the draft without a no-doubt starting middle linebacker, shifty slot receiver and defensive tackle depth. They exited the draft without a no-doubt starting middle linebacker, shifty slot receiver and defensive tackle depth.

Because of the Bills’ lack of draft capital, I didn’t have grandiose visions for what they could accomplish and General Manager Brandon Beane and Co. must have been 100% underwhelmed with Rounds 4-7. A first-round trade up and two sixth-round trade downs meant the Bills had two picks from Nos. 92-229.

The Bills spun first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid as a slot player and matchup problem so the onus will be on offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to create said matchups when defenses make in-game adjustments. I don’t care if Kincaid isn’t an NFL-ready blocker – he’s here to catch passes. Period.

Over the final two days, the Bills went the practical route, which is fine. O’Cyrus Torrence (how can I not like somebody who has an O’ in their name?) should be an eventual starter at right guard; Dorian Williams joins the outside linebacker depth chart and should be an instant core special teams player and then three projects in receiver Justin Shorter (tall), guard Nick Broeker (versatility) and cornerback Alex Austin (been around the football a bit).

If Kincaid and Torrence make impacts as rookies – and the coaching staff must trust them enough to provide them an opportunity to do so – this draft will be a success. Grade: B-minus

Katherine Fitzgerald

I was surprised at first by the Dalton Kincaid selection, but it’s grown on me. The main question is less about his skill set and more about how effectively the Bills can use him.

Last year, the Bills floated out the thought that this offense could be really lethal if they used two tight-end sets more often, and then that grouping rarely was employed. From Buffalo News charting, the Bills played 12 personnel just 4.1% of the time, which was among the lowest in the league. The onus now is on Ken Dorsey to scheme things up so that Kincaid can take advantage of opposing defenses.

I really like the addition of O’Cyrus Torrence, who I expected to go higher. Getting him in the second round is great value, and even if he doesn’t immediately start – the Bills love to make guys earn it – he should come along nicely and make an impact.

It’s a nice bonus that Torrence and receiver Justin Shorter are already close.

Shorter, a fifth-round pick, seems to have the right competitive fire that could make him fun to watch.

I’m curious about the Dorian Williams selection in the third round, given the Bills taking linebacker Terrel Bernard in the same round last year. Outside of the logjam at linebacker, Williams does seem like the type of player that Beane and Sean McDermott really love.

The trades to add picks for next year and avoid reaching for players this year seemed solid. The Bills simply didn’t have much draft capital, and that came in a year when Beane said the draft wasn’t what they normally see in terms of the number of players with high grades.

It’ll take a bit to see exactly how this class pans out, and it wasn’t a super splashy draft, but that’s fine. Grade: B