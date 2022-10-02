Bills down to three wide receivers after injuries to Crowder, McKenzie

The Bills were without a pair of wide receivers after injuries in the third quarter Sunday against Baltimore.

Jamison Crowder injured an ankle and was listed as doubtful to return by the Bills. Crowder was down on the sideline and his ankle was placed in an air cast. He was taken to the locker room by a cart.

Crowder had one catch for seven yards, but is the Bills' primary punt returner.

The Bills then lost Isaiah McKenzie, who jogged off the field and was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury.

McKenzie was hit by the Ravens' Brandon Stephens after making an 8-yard reception. The Bills later said he was out for the game with a concussion. He will enter the league-mandated concussion protocol.

Without Crowder and McKenzie, the Bills were down to Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir, who also was returning kicks.

