Bills display healthy offense with three players catching first touchdown passes of season

In Saturday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, three different players from the Buffalo Bills caught touchdowns in the first half: tight end Quintin Morris and running backs Nyheim Hines and James Cook. Each was critical in the 32-29 win. Hines was quick to give his teammates a little extra shine on their plays.

“I guess from my perspective, I had the least exciting one,” Hines said. “Because James’ touchdown was amazing. Quintin (Morris) going over the top, catching it was amazing. So, I'm happy to be in that company.”

The company was tied together by a little more: Morris, Hines and Cook each logged their first receiving touchdown with the Buffalo Bills. On an individual level, each player has pushed through adversity this season to carve out a role on the offense. Big picture, it showed opponents that no player on the Bills' offense can be left unaccounted for, as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey evolves in the ways he mixes in pass catchers.

To spread those touchdowns, it was somewhat planned, somewhat how the game unfolded.

“A little bit of both,” coach Sean McDermott said.

He noted that the team wants to get all players involved and will sometimes script it that way. However, that doesn’t mean everything always plays out according to plan, especially with so many playmakers.

“It ends up in a little bit of a bottleneck sometimes,” he said.

Saturday brought “everything in moderation, it seemed like,” McDermott said, with quarterback Josh Allen connecting with nine different receivers. Allen has now thrown touchdown passes to 28 different receivers in his career, with the three newest touchdown connections coming in the first half against the Dolphins.

“I just think it’s us growing as an offense, and just a little bit happenstance there, too, perhaps,” McDermott said.

As the Bills gear up for the final stretch of the regular season and the postseason, they will want to maintain all options.

“That’s huge,” Allen said. “When you get other guys involved in the game plan sharing the wealth, that’s what makes an offense scary and dangerous – when you know at any point, any of these guys can catch the ball and make a play.”

Dorsey has been deliberate about it.

“I think Coach Dorsey and the offensive staff have done a really good job of trying to game plan in that way where they can potentially get more than one position group involved,” McDermott said Sunday.

“It's great,” Morris said. “I mean, Ken Dorsey, he's gonna be one of the best OCs in the league. He has a great mindset, and he's finding ways to get guys the ball. And it showed today, and it's been showing all season.”

For Dorsey, there were added benefits to involve so many players. Since he took over as offensive coordinator, Dorsey has talked about spreading the ball among so many playmakers as the sign of a healthy and deep roster, but also a challenge to get everyone touches. Four touchdown passes to four different players on Saturday – with tight end Dawson Knox catching the final Bills touchdown – reminds opposing defenses of the many ways that the Bills can score. On top of that, the luxury of being able to get other players involved can bring respite in a long season to teammates.

“I think this time of year, I don't know if anybody's like truly healthy,” Dorsey said Tuesday. “So, you're gonna have to have guys step up and make plays for you. And it helps guys like Stef, Gabe and Dawson to where it's like they don't have to be in there 70 plays or 60 plays in a game. And they can kind of go out and then be fresh when they are out there and be able to go full speed for longer periods of time.”

With three more regular-season games to go and a playoff berth secured, Dorsey finds trust in other players to step up to alleviate pressure on starters to be critical.

“I think those things all make a difference and it's a cumulative effect for you throughout the year whenever you can have those guys just step in,” he said. “You don't have to lose anything, you don't miss a beat when those guys step in.”

Morris joined the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2021, spending more of last year on the practice squad. This season, he’s played 12 games, but entered Saturday with just seven catches for 70 yards.

Morris’ touchdown Saturday was the first of the group. The 14-yard catch came toward the end of the first quarter. Then, Morris was right back on the field for special teams. He realized he forgot to get the ball from his first touchdown, but it was resolved before the next morning: Tweeting in hopes of an assist, Morris heard back from the Bills' equipment staff that the ball was waiting for him.

“I turned around and was seeing Josh looking at me,” Morris said on the play. “He put it back shoulder, right in the right spot. And I just went up and made a play. And now I’ve got my first touchdown. I’m so excited about it.”

Midway through the second quarter, Hines logged his touchdown on a 10-yard catch that he punctuated with a backflip.

“It was real interesting. Shoutout to Josh – you know, I think the headset cut off or whatever,” Hines said. “So, whatever the play was, changed it a little bit. And I don't know, as soon as I ran past the D-end, I just was wide open.”

Hines came to Buffalo from the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline. He’s in his fifth season, and Saturday was his seventh game with the Bills. He was brought aboard, in part, for his ability as a pass catcher.

Hines had seven career receiving touchdowns with the Colts, including four in 2020. He hasn’t had a huge role in the Bills' offense yet, though he’s been involved as a returner. The touchdown was satisfying, but Hines never stressed about his role with a new team.

“Yeah, it's been a while,” Hines said. “I don't even know how many touchdowns I’ve scored this year. But I'm really happy. … I'm trying to earn my stripes here, and earn the right to play, and earn the right to be a Bill. So, that's really been my goal, and I'm super excited for the end zone tonight, to see it.”

Hines has been patient, and the team spent some of last week mixing in plays to get other players involved.

“We put in some new stuff this week and trusted the guys to go out there and make some plays and they did,” Allen said Saturday.

Cook entered the game against the Dolphins with one touchdown this season, that one coming on the ground.

With eight seconds left in the half, the Bills were on the Miami 4-yard line. Allen scrambled right, and ran around for so long that he ate up the clock. A field goal was no longer on the table, but he found a better option, Cook in the end zone.

“It was a great play,” Cook said after the game. “I just kind of worked with him, it was a scramble drill, he threw it to me, and I made a play.”

The result was good news for the Bills, who took a 21-13 lead at halftime, and particularly good news for Allen, who was well aware that he had used up too much time.

“Yeah, it’s either a really good play or a really stupid play,” Allen said. “I’m just thankful (Cook) came back to the ball and made a play on it.”

Allen’s ability to make plays like that is another factor in why the Bills can get so many players involved.

“I think that's very healthy when you have that kind of bandwidth, if you will, of an offense where the ball is being spread around,” McDermott said. “Josh is dealing, and he's getting the ball out of his hands in a decisive manner. And I think that's healthy for our offense, for sure.”

It’s a good sign for the Bills, who are aiming for plenty more touchdowns down the stretch.

“It says we have so much depth and a lot of guys that can step up and make plays,” Morris said. “… It just shows the depth we have, and that's perfect for a team that's trying to go places, trying to make it to Arizona.”