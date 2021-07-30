Bills' Dion Dawkins says he'll return 'sooner rather than later' from Covid list

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was placed on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list this week, took to social media Friday to make his first public comments.
"Beyond over whelmed with the get well wishes .. I’m going to knock this Covid Battle out and be back sooner then later ThankYou#YouAlreadyShno" The tweet included the flexing emoji.
Dawkins and fellow offensive lineman Ike Boettger have not participated in the first three days of training camp in Orchard Park.