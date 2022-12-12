Bills' Dion Dawkins on penalties: 'Getting harder and harder to play offensive line in this league'

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins was in the starting lineup for Sunday's 20-12 victory against the Jets after missing the Week 13 win over the New England Patriots because of an ankle injury.

Dawkins played all 59 offensive snaps.

“I'm standing tall. The ankle feels great,” Dawkins said. “I was able to protect No. 17. That's all that matters. Mindset, you know, it really is just a mindset and trusting my trainers. ... All of those guys who have helped me throughout this whole week. I'm extremely thankful. They thought I would be out for three weeks and it took me a week.”

Dawkins was whistled for three penalties in the first half – one false start and holding penalties on back-to-back snaps in the second quarter. The first of those holding penalties erased a first-down scramble by Allen on a third-and-2 play and the second was declined because Allen was sacked.

Dawkins was flagged for a third holding penalty in the third quarter, erasing a 7-yard gain on a carry by wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on first-and-10.

“I mean, really, it's getting harder and harder to play offensive line in this league,” he said. “With the guys that are coming against us on the defense, and then from us not being able to use our strengths. They call calls when guys are falling down. It's frustrating, but I'm one of those guys now – not that I don't care, but I flush it so fast now. I'm like, ‘Man, all of that stuff is irrelevant.’ I flush it so fast that I don't let it affect me. If it was a year ago, I would be so upset because I try so hard to be perfect. Now, I just flush it and keep pushing forward.”

Dawkins has been flagged 11 times this season – eight accepted, two declined and one offsetting. Five of those penalties were for holding and three were false starts.