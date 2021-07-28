Bills' Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger in Covid protocols to start training camp

The Buffalo Bills will open training camp without offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger because they are in Covid protocols, General Manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday before the team's first practice.

"As we're seeing in this country, unvaccinated or vaccinated, sometimes guys that are vaccinated and also getting those breakthrough cases," Beane said. "We've had a couple of those, counting these guys. We're still dealing with this. We're still learning. It's a tough situation for our country and no different here. We've been trying to educate our guys. Our guys have done a really good jobs of listening and trying to educate themselves. ... At the end of the day, we're not going to force anything on any of our staff or players. It's a personal decision."

Beane said the Bills are "just over" 80% of players who have had at least one shot of the vaccine. He said the team had a "few cases" over the summer."

Beane said dealing with Covid this year is more difficult because it involves creating an equal environment for players who are vaccinated and those who are not, compared to last season when everyone was in the same situation because everyone was unvaccinated.