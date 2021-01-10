Bills' Dion Dawkins: If Josh Allen doesn't win MVP, 'this thing is rigged'

It wasn't hard to decipher what many Buffalo Bills fans think of quarterback Josh Allen's worthiness for Most Valuable Player. There were the cutouts of the three letters that a group of fans hoisted and wave during Saturday's AFC wild-card game. And there were plenty more signs throughout the stands at Bills Stadium, touting the accomplishments of the young QB.

But perhaps the most ringing endorsement came from Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins.

"If Josh Allen does not win the MVP, this thing is rigged," he told reporters after the game. "He’s doing it day in and day out.

"He’s making plays with his arm, he’s making plays with his eyes and he’s making plays with his feet. He’s doing it every single play. The kid is special and he’s still young. He has a long journey of greatness ahead of him.”

In the 27-24 win against the Colts, Allen passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, for a passer rating of 121.6. He also was the Bills' leading rusher with 54 yards and a TD on 11 carries.

While the MVP votes already have been submitted, Allen showed the same maturity that he showed during the regular season.