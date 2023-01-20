Bills' Dion Dawkins chosen as inaugural 'Kent Hull Stand Up Guy' award winner

The Buffalo Bills had just lost their fourth consecutive Super Bowl, and as you might imagine, their locker room inside the Georgia Dome was a grim scene on Jan. 30, 1994.

With tears in his eyes, center Kent Hull, the heart and soul of those Super Bowl teams, apologized to team owner Ralph Wilson for not being able to get the job done.

Wilson responded by telling him that Hull had nothing to be sorry for, and that he was proud of him.

At that point, Hull turned around and spent a minute gathering himself. He then turned back around and addressed the media that had gathered at his locker.

"He did it because Kent loved the Bills' fans. He respected Bills fans," veteran Buffalo News sportswriter Mark Gaughan said Friday. "He knew he spoke to the fans through the media. Kent was not a self-promoter. There wasn't a phony bone in his body. He was accountable to his teammates, always. One way was he would talk to the media on some days when his teammates didn't want to. He was a tough guy. A leader. A great player. He's on the Wall of Fame. Kent was taken from this world far too soon. He is gone, but not forgotten – never forgotten."

Hull passed away on Oct. 18, 2011, but, as Gaughan said, his legacy lives on in so many ways. One of those is the creation of the Kent Hull Stand Up Guy award, which was given out for the first time Friday by members of the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

It is fitting that the inaugural winner is a fellow offensive lineman – left tackle Dion Dawkins. Voted on by more than 30 members of the local media who regularly cover the team, Dawkins was honored with a plaque in recognition of the collaboration, professionalism and respect he continually demonstrated during the 2022 season.

"It goes a long way. As an offensive lineman, it's hard to get awards," Dawkins said. "Most of our stats are against us. They don't count all of our good blocks. They count all of our bad blocks. To receive any type of appreciation or award, in general, it goes miles. I'm really thankful. I truly am. I'm going to put this up just like it's a game ball, because this is an honor. I'm honored to be in front of y'all confidently. I always speak on how I'm vulnerable and I just let my true self be fluent. I guess it's showing, so I appreciate it."

Dawkins, who has been with the Bills since 2017, has become a presence in the community. His foundation, Dion's Dreamers, was created with the goal of providing mentorship and support to young men and women in underserved communities, as well as those in a place of mental, financial or physical hardship. As part of the award, the 30-plus voting members made a charitable donation to his foundation.

"For whoever follows me and whoever looks up to me, I don't want to show them a fake person. ... I have flaws. I have problems. I stutter. I speak weird. Like, I'm different. I'm just a different guy, and I just feel like for me to be my true self, it can help more than hurt. I'm always going to be myself. When I'm true to myself, I usually win. I win with love and I win with good people. I choose to just be myself, and it usually keeps me on a smooth path."

Injury update

The Buffalo Bills listed two players as questionable on their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) carry that designation. Both Jones and Phillips practiced on a limited basis all week.

Safety Jordan Poyer was a full practice participant Friday after sitting out Thursday and being limited Wednesday. Poyer has been managing a knee injury. Running back Taiwan Jones and wide receiver Stefon Diggs did not practice Friday, each receiving a veteran rest day, but are good to play Sunday.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who is within his 21-day activation window on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, will not play against the Bengals, coach Sean McDermott said.