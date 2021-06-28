Bills' Dion Dawkins appears in NFL video to raise awareness for criminal justice reform

Eric Dawkins has since been transferred to a halfway house in Newark, where, Dion said, "he has hopefully another year left, but if they pass a bill, he can be out in December."

"Some people just honestly end up at the wrong place at the wrong time," Dawkins said. "It's not necessarily one person is good and one person is bad, because they come from the same household. They were both raised in the same household, and one of my brothers is working at the jails and my other brother is inside."

Dawkins, who is entering his fifth season with the Bills, said he came close to becoming "just another statistic" when he was arrested after an altercation while at Temple University.

"I had gotten in trouble," Dawkins said. "But if you had not known me and you have just looked at the headlines of what was going on, you would have been like, 'Oh, my God. This guy's a criminal. He's just a horrible person, arrested ...' I was in an altercation for defending one of my teammates and because of who I was in the public and the popularity that I had, I was the target for the target audience.

"The people that actually knew me, like my head coach and the people that worked in the building that stood with my word, I could have been off the football team indefinitely and I could have been in a whole different situation in my life. And nobody would have really known of the smile, the character, the personality, none of that. I would have just been, 'Damn, that Dion Dawkins, he would have been good, but he just got in trouble.' "

