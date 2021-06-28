Bills' Dion Dawkins appears in NFL video to raise awareness for criminal justice reform

When Dion Dawkins uses his forum as an NFL player to help draw awareness to criminal justice reform, he sees more than a cause steadily gaining support from all levels of the league.
The Buffalo Bills' offensive tackle sees something intensely personal.
Nothing did more to drive that point home for him than when two of his brothers were recently at the same South Jersey prison. One, Eric Dawkins, was an inmate serving a minimum five-year sentence on a gun charge. The other brother, Robert, is a corrections officer at the same prison.
"It really didn't hit me, the light of what the situation was, until my brother (Robert) said that he was on shift and had to see his brother behind the sliding door and with the little glass," Dawkins told The Buffalo News on Monday. "I just can't imagine what that feeling was like for my brother at that time. I only know how it affected me, which was still hurtful."
On Tuesday, the NFL plans to premiere a video of Dawkins addressing criminal justice reform on nfl.com/inspirechange and on the NFL and Inspire Change social media platforms. The video, which is just under four minutes, also is scheduled to air on NFL Network later Tuesday night.
Dawkins' spot, part of the league's Inspire Change initiative, focuses on the NFL's efforts to spearhead changes within the criminal justice system through its support of groups working with state legislatures to decrease incarceration rates and with the formerly incarcerated to support and guide them towards success as they re-enter society.
Eric Dawkins has since been transferred to a halfway house in Newark, where, Dion said, "he has hopefully another year left, but if they pass a bill, he can be out in December."
"Some people just honestly end up at the wrong place at the wrong time," Dawkins said. "It's not necessarily one person is good and one person is bad, because they come from the same household. They were both raised in the same household, and one of my brothers is working at the jails and my other brother is inside."
Dawkins, who is entering his fifth season with the Bills, said he came close to becoming "just another statistic" when he was arrested after an altercation while at Temple University.
"I had gotten in trouble," Dawkins said. "But if you had not known me and you have just looked at the headlines of what was going on, you would have been like, 'Oh, my God. This guy's a criminal. He's just a horrible person, arrested ...' I was in an altercation for defending one of my teammates and because of who I was in the public and the popularity that I had, I was the target for the target audience.
"The people that actually knew me, like my head coach and the people that worked in the building that stood with my word, I could have been off the football team indefinitely and I could have been in a whole different situation in my life. And nobody would have really known of the smile, the character, the personality, none of that. I would have just been, 'Damn, that Dion Dawkins, he would have been good, but he just got in trouble.' "