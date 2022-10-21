 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bills did not make offer on Christian McCaffrey, per source

  • Updated
  • 0
APTOPIX Panthers Rams Football

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Following a stretch of speculation about where he might land, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is headed to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for four draft picks.

While the Buffalo Bills had been linked to interest in McCaffrey, no offer was made, a league sourced told The Buffalo News on Friday night.

The Bills did inquire about McCaffrey last week, checking on the asking price, but never made an offer to Carolina, the source said. The cost to get McCaffey proved to be too high. 

McCaffrey was traded for  second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024. The trade was first reported Thursday night, and McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area on Friday.

According to ESPN, the Rams and 49ers were the final teams vying for McCaffrey.

People are also reading…

McCaffrey has proved a dynamic playmaker, but his last two season have been shortened by injuries. Through six games this season, McCaffrey had tallied 393 rushing yards on 85 carries, along with two touchdowns. He’s a major threat in the receiving game as well, with 277 receiving yards and a touchdown on 33 catches over that span.

For his career, McCaffrey has 3,980 rushing yards, 3,292 receiving yards, and 50 all-purpose touchdowns in 64 games.

The Bills (5-1) are on their bye week. They host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday night. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News