Bills did not make offer on Christian McCaffrey, per source

Following a stretch of speculation about where he might land, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is headed to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for four draft picks.

While the Buffalo Bills had been linked to interest in McCaffrey, no offer was made, a league sourced told The Buffalo News on Friday night.

The Bills did inquire about McCaffrey last week, checking on the asking price, but never made an offer to Carolina, the source said. The cost to get McCaffey proved to be too high.

McCaffrey was traded for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024. The trade was first reported Thursday night, and McCaffrey arrived in the Bay Area on Friday.

According to ESPN, the Rams and 49ers were the final teams vying for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has proved a dynamic playmaker, but his last two season have been shortened by injuries. Through six games this season, McCaffrey had tallied 393 rushing yards on 85 carries, along with two touchdowns. He’s a major threat in the receiving game as well, with 277 receiving yards and a touchdown on 33 catches over that span.

For his career, McCaffrey has 3,980 rushing yards, 3,292 receiving yards, and 50 all-purpose touchdowns in 64 games.

The Bills (5-1) are on their bye week. They host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday night.