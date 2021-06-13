Bills' Devin Singletary blocks out the 'noise' while putting in the work to improve

"For example, a jump cut doesn't need to be something that creates a very, very wide lateral separation. A jump cut is just a smooth cut just to get outside the frame of the defender and then keep going north. There's also a sweep cut where you want to gain lateral separation and lateral leverage on somebody. You're going to get two or three yards outside of a defender and then you get north.

"It's just really picking and choosing the right cuts and understanding that, 'I need to get going forward, not side-to-side.' And Devin agreed. He said, 'That's exactly what my coaches told me to work on and what I think I do need to work on.' And he attacked it every single day. I thoroughly believe he's going to reap the benefits this season."

Daboll explained that total yards don't tell a complete story when assessing the performance of an individual or the offense as a whole. He made it clear he isn't hung up on numbers that indicate that the only part of the offense that was successful last season was the passing game.

"There's yards and then there's efficiency," Daboll said. "And there's all these numbers you can look at. Same thing in the passing game, where you rank in the pass game versus where you rank in the run game. We're not really concerned with that.