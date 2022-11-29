Bills DEs A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau moving in 'good direction' toward playing Thursday

Defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau are trending in the right direction to play Thursday against New England on Thursday, coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday.

Rousseau has missed the last three games with a ankle injury and has practiced this week. Epenesa was a full participant.

Linebacker Von Miller (knee) and left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) won't practice Tuesday. Tight end Quintin Morris will not practice with illness, though, the other seven players who have dealt with illness this week are also trending in the right direction, McDermott said.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is expected to see his snap count increase after playing 15 snaps in his season debut against Detroit.

McDermott said wide receivers Marquez Stevenson and Jamison Crowder "are working hard." McDermott said he would not rule out either returning this season.

The Bills will release their practice report later Tuesday. The injury report will be released Wednesday.