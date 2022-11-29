 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills DEs A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau moving in 'good direction' toward playing Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills defensive endGreg Rousseau attempts in vain to tackle New York Jets running back Michael Carter during the fourth quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau are trending in the right direction to play Thursday against New England on Thursday, coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday. 

Rousseau has missed the last three games with a ankle injury and has practiced this week. Epenesa was a full participant. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Linebacker Von Miller (knee) and left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) won't practice Tuesday. Tight end Quintin Morris will not practice with illness, though, the other seven players who have dealt with illness this week are also trending in the right direction, McDermott said. 

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is expected to see his snap count increase after playing 15 snaps in his season debut against Detroit. 

People are also reading…

McDermott said wide receivers Marquez Stevenson and Jamison Crowder "are working hard." McDermott said he would not rule out either returning this season.

The Bills will release their practice report later Tuesday. The injury report will be released Wednesday. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly offered $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian club

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News