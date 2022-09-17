Bills coach provides updates on defensive tackles Ed Oliver, Tim Settle

Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle will not practice Saturday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters before practice.

In a bit of twist, Settle was on the field in a practice uniform during the portion open to reporters. Oliver was on the field but did not have a helmet.

As for their status for Monday night's home opener against Tennessee, McDermott said, "We'll see. We'll take it one day a time."

Neither had practiced this week. Oliver has an ankle injury and Settle is dealing with a calf injury.

Cornerback Dane Jackson will return to practice Saturday, McDermott said, after suffering a knee injury in practice earlier this week.

"He just bumped his leg during a competitive period," McDermott said.