Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei 'trending in right direction' for opener

The Bills are essentially healthy heading into the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei might not practice Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott said. If he does return, it likely would be on a limited basis.

“He’s trending in the right direction,” McDermott said. “We will see how it goes today and tomorrow.”

Lotulelei missed the two days of practice last week with a calf injury.

Defensive back Taron Johnson has an injured hand but is expected to play. He has replaced the heavy wrapping that he has last week with something more modest, but McDermott compared "the club" to a boxer who gets used to putting on gloves and getting used to operating.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is practicing after a shoulder injury and, “I expect him to be full go for the game,” McDermott said.