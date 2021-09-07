Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei 'trending in right direction' for opener, McDermott says

The Bills are essentially healthy heading into the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei did not practice Tuesday. Lotulelei missed the two days of practice last week with a calf injury.

“He’s trending in the right direction,” coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday. “We will see how it goes today and tomorrow.”

The Bills do not have to submit a formal practice injury report until Wednesday for a Sunday game.

Defensive back Taron Johnson has an injured hand but is expected to play. He has replaced the heavy wrapping that he has last week with something more modest, but McDermott compared "the club" to a boxer who gets used to putting on gloves and getting used to operating.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is practicing after a shoulder injury and, “I expect him to be full go for the game,” McDermott said.