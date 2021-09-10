Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to miss opener, receiver Emmanuel Sanders questionable

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning on WGR.

Lotulelei has not practiced the last two weeks because of a calf injury suffered in the preseason finale against Green Bay.

He opted out of last season because of Covid-19 concerns so he would have played his first game since the AFC wild-card loss to the Houston Texans in January 2020, other than that brief preseason appearance.

“It’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and step up. I think it’s more by committee," McDermott said, mentioning Harrison Phillips, Justin Zimmer, Ed Oliver and Vernon Butler.

McDermott said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who has been dealing with a foot injury, will be listed as questionable when the injury report is released later Friday. He is expected to be limited in practice.

The coach also said that Levi Wallace has retained his starting cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White. He said Wallace has earned the job, bringing passion and his competitiveness every day.

McDermott is scheduled to address reporters before practice Friday.