Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei to miss opener, receiver Emmanuel Sanders questionable
  • Updated
Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will not play in Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning on WGR.

Lotulelei has not practiced the last two weeks because of a calf injury suffered in the preseason finale against Green Bay.

He opted out of last season because of Covid-19 concerns so he would have played his first game since the AFC wild-card loss to the Houston Texans in January 2020, other than that brief preseason appearance.

“It’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and step up. I think it’s more by committee," McDermott said, mentioning Harrison Phillips, Justin Zimmer, Ed Oliver and Vernon Butler.

McDermott said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who has been dealing with a foot injury, will be listed as questionable when the injury report is released later Friday. He is expected to be limited in practice. 

The coach also said that Levi Wallace has retained his starting cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White. He said Wallace has earned the job, bringing passion and his competitiveness every day.

McDermott is scheduled to address reporters before practice Friday. 

. . .

Mark Gaughan explains why this Pittsburgh Steelers offense is a different animal than what the Buffalo Bills faced in 2020. Pittsburgh drafted a running back, Najee Harris, to jump-start what was a dismal ground game. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada is going to employ his trademark shifts and jet motions.

Gaughan notes that facing this is nothing new for the Bills – they saw a lot of it last season against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers – but that communication is at a premium. The offense's pre-snap movements can create an advantage for the Steelers, if the Bills are not adjusting and reacting properly.

. . .

PlayAction is new to The Buffalo News' extensive NFL coverage. Each week, Mark Gaughan, who has covered the league throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes.
