Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer done for season; CB Cam Lewis signed
Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer done for season; CB Cam Lewis signed

Pressure

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the run during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy

The Buffalo Bills made a flurry of moves Thursday ahead of Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets. 

They placed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve. Per the team, he’ll need season-ending knee surgery. Zimmer showed up on the injury report Wednesday as limited with a knee injury. 

The Bills signed cornerback Cam Lewis from the practice squad. Cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) was limited in practice Wednesday, so Lewis will add depth if Johnson is unable to go. 

The team also elevated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, and activated practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Tanner Gentry from the Reserve/Covid list. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and wide receiver Jake Kumerow remain on the list.

