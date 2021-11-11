Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer done for season; CB Cam Lewis moved to 53-man roster

It was a mixed bag for the Bills roster Thursday. Some injured players on offense are trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The defense did not fare quite as well.

Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) and tight end Dawson Knox (hand) were both full participants Thursday, the first time this week for each. Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) and running back Zack Moss (concussion) were both back to practice, but limited, after missing Wednesday.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and defensive tackle Ed Oliver said the team will be ready if linebacker A.J. Klein starts.

“It’s hard to replace him (Edmunds), but we play team defense. A.J. Klein is going to come in and do a great job as always when his name’s called,” Oliver said Thursday. “… As long as I got the call, I trust A.J. Klein to give me the call and he’ll handle his business. When Tremaine gets back, it’ll be like nothing ever happened. Hopefully there’s no drop off, I expect A.J. Klein to come in and step right in and play.”

Cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) and safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) were limited in practice Thursday. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei had veteran’s rest days.