Bills, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips finalize one-year deal for his return to Buffalo

The Bills have finalized a one-year contract for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to return to Buffalo.

He became a free agent Wednesday when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in a move that saved the team $4.1 million in space under the salary cap.

"You're playing for more than money here," Phillips said Thursday of the family atmosphere in Buffalo, which is the biggest reason he wanted to return.

Phillips, 29, left the Bills for Arizona in March 2020, signing a three-year contract worth up to $30 million that came after he posted a career-best 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in the 2019 season. He dealt with injuries during his two years in Arizona. He missed seven of the final eight games of the 2020 season because of a hamstring injury, and then missed the first four games of the 2021 season because of an undisclosed injury. He also missed the final three games of the regular season and Arizona's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round because of a knee injury. He said he had an MCL issue but it did not require surgery.

Phillips said it was a "shock" to deal with injuries with Arizona, given that it was the first time in his career that it's happended, but he believes those are behind him.