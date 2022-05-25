Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back in his comfort zone

Jordan Phillips made himself comfortable as he waited his turn behind the microphone Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle laid down on the turf inside the team’s field house as quarterback Josh Allen completed his news conference. When it was Phillips’ turn, the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder – who is back with the Bills after two years with the Arizona Cardinals – said it felt as though he had never left. It looked like it, too.

OTA Observations: Jordan Poyer absent, Gabe Davis goes deep and hands are thrown “He's not here, and we certainly miss having him here,” Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said of safety Jordan Poyer. “Got a glimpse of him at the softball game the other day and had a chance to have a good conversation with him there. But just business is business right now. And we're focused on the guys that are here.”

“It’s a good time,” Phillips said. “I’m enjoying myself.”

Phillips’ teammates are happy to have him back, too. Well, at least some of them. Allen joked that his love might be a bit delayed.

“I'm going to love it when the season starts,” the quarterback said. “I'm going to hate it right now and in training camp, because he's a big old dude. He’s over there laying down right now listening, hoping I say something nice about him. Acting like he doesn't care. He cares. I'm going to hate him for these next couple of weeks. I'm going to hate them in training camp. But when we start going to get some other guys, I’m sure glad he’s going to be on our team.”

Josh Allen on The Match: 'I want to get under (Tom Brady's) skin' Allen is gearing up for The Match, a golf exhibition June 1 in Las Vegas that will pair Allen with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes against veteran quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Although he hasn’t been gone too long, Phillips returns to a defensive line room that looks a bit different than when he left.

“From the first time I was here, I was kind of the young guy,” he said. “It’s weird now, because now I’m kind of the old guy. I’m trying to spread the knowledge of what I do have. But our guys in our room, the ability we have is just unreal. … We just need to come together fast and get it going.”

Phillips also has a new defensive line coach, as Eric Washington took over in 2020.

“Coach E, he’s a different breed,” Phillips said. “I don’t think I’ve had a coach like him. He’s a guy you really want to work for. He has a way that he wants it done, and I like the way he wants it done. So, we mesh really well so far. I’m happy to be working with him. … You get a lot of coaches who will say one thing and then once you see it, they’ll say something else. But he sticks to what he says and he’s 10 toes down on what he says. It’s not his way or the highway, but he wants it that way.”

Phillips appeared in 18 games over two seasons with the Cardinals, finishing with 33 tackles, five sacks and three passes defensed. It remains to be seen exactly how the Bills plan to use him, but the team’s defensive line underwent a massive rebuild this offseason. In addition to Phillips, Tim Settle and DaQaun Jones joined the defensive tackle group. The Bills also made a huge move in free agency to sign edge rusher Von Miller.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen's leadership continues to hit new levels Leadership and playing quarterback go hand in hand, but Josh Allen has made it look exceptionally natural, Jay Skurski says.

“I think we’ve got a lot of different combinations that we’re going to throw at people,” Phillips said. “I think anybody can play anywhere at any time.”

Those new pieces join holdovers Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa to make up a deep rotation. Oliver was a rookie in 2019 during Phillips’ last season in Buffalo, so it didn’t take long for them to get on the same page.

“Luckily, I’ve been rushing with Ed, and we’ve still been doing what we’ve been doing,” Phillips said. “It’s been easy for us two. … I think Ed’s matured a lot and I think that’s what’s helped his game the most. Everybody always has known he’s going to be a top guy. He’s picked No. 9 overall for a reason. Now, his maturity with the way he plays and the way he’s understanding the game is what’s helping him. Talent’s never been an issue. Not only does he have the work ethic, he has the mind to go with it.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.