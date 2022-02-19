Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips eager to reach his potential in Buffalo

The experience and repetition that comes with that has Phillips confident he’ll continue to improve. It helps that he’s seen the pattern of defensive tackles around the league.

“I think that's why you see a lot of guys in my position specifically peak in years six, seven, eight because now it becomes easier and easier and easier,” he said. “So I'm still excited to reach my ceiling in the NFL. I know that there's still a big gap between where I'm playing and where I can play.”

Phillips has tried to soak in what he can from veteran teammates. He called Lotulelei his “biggest supporter in the room.” He’s pointed to Jerry Hughes as someone who’s taught him lessons both on and off the field. The lessons were quite the combination: He said Hughes is “probably (his) closest friend who’s a father,” so they talked both about being a caring dad while learning more about playing angry on the field at the same time.

He gets along well with Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham, who each just finished their rookie seasons. He feels more equipped than ever to tell them all he’s seeing in real time. The team chemistry is another reason he’d like to be back.