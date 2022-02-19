Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips eager to reach his potential in Buffalo

After taking time to process the end of the season, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips was able to do a few of his favorite things. He spent time continuing to give back to his community and had fun with close friend and Bills quarterback Josh Allen in California.
Phillips spent the week leading up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, as the Bills’ nominee this year for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. It was the second season in a row the defensive tackle was nominated.
His involvement in the community is one of the reasons Phillips, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, hopes to continue his career in Buffalo.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips won $5,000 for charity after finishing in third place in online fan voting in the Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge.”
“I have a lot of personal capital built up here in this organization, and with these people,” Phillips said the day after the season ended. “They know my value better than any other team because they've got to see the person that I am obviously, on the field, but the things that you can't measure, the leadership qualities and what I do in the community here and all those things.
“So I would hope to be here. There haven't been any talks yet, but I would love to revenge these three years in a row now in the playoffs on the road losing. And yeah, there's definitely some vengeance.”
General Manager Brandon Beane has seen a number of reasons he’d like to keep the Nebraska native in Buffalo. He saw the impact Phillips had when Star Lotulelei missed time this season on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, the timing of his breakthrough helping stabilize the defensive line. Beane also compared Phillips to Kyle Williams, with Phillips’ smarts helping him communicate more and more to his teammates.
“Harry has really grown into that,” Beane said in January. “So we’ll have to figure out what his value is, and that’s kind of been my conversation with him, but you know, really proud of him. Would love – we drafted him here, and would love to keep him and see him continue his career here.”
Phillips started eight of the 14 games he played in the regular season, including eight of the last nine. He felt his jump in Year 4 came in part from a deep schematic understanding.
“I came into the NFL and that was kind of one of my best strengths was understanding offensive tendencies and defenses,” he said. “So I learned how to play both very early. I think by the time training camp came, I was actually helping coach it to the other guys who've been there a year longer than I had been.”
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier pointed to the first meeting of the year with the Patriots, when multiple coaches were in Covid protocols, as a game where he saw Phillips take another step. Phillips has wanted to take on a larger leadership role for awhile, but his personal philosophy was always to shore up his play on the field first, feeling that would lend him more authority. It’s helped him individually on the field too.
“I've now played four years of a reach block. So I don't know if that's thousands, but hundreds and hundreds of reach blocks I've seen now. I can feel it. I know where my hand should be,” he said.
The experience and repetition that comes with that has Phillips confident he’ll continue to improve. It helps that he’s seen the pattern of defensive tackles around the league.
Patty Champion has tweeted more than 14,000 times to vote for Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips to help him win the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year “Charity Challenge.”
“I think that's why you see a lot of guys in my position specifically peak in years six, seven, eight because now it becomes easier and easier and easier,” he said. “So I'm still excited to reach my ceiling in the NFL. I know that there's still a big gap between where I'm playing and where I can play.”
Phillips has tried to soak in what he can from veteran teammates. He called Lotulelei his “biggest supporter in the room.” He’s pointed to Jerry Hughes as someone who’s taught him lessons both on and off the field. The lessons were quite the combination: He said Hughes is “probably (his) closest friend who’s a father,” so they talked both about being a caring dad while learning more about playing angry on the field at the same time.
He gets along well with Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham, who each just finished their rookie seasons. He feels more equipped than ever to tell them all he’s seeing in real time. The team chemistry is another reason he’d like to be back.
“I feel like we all work really well together,” he said. “I know that they trust me and they come to me a lot for help. And I love being there for the guys. So yeah, I mean, I’ve definitely been praying for it every day since I got drafted, signing a very nice second contract and staying here, so we'll see how it all plays out.”